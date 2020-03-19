Several local churches suspend services in face of coronavirus

JAY WOLZ Order this photo

Church leaders are facing a difficult decision: whether to suspend services for the foreseeable future to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

On Tuesday, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center held an informational meeting for faith-based organization leaders, to update them on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention specifically for faith-based organizations.

Jane Wernsman, the centers executive director, said the meeting was well attended, and a good opportunity to update faith leaders on the CDCs guidance.

That guidance, which can be found in full at cdc.gov/coronavirus, recommends canceling or postponing gatherings of more than 10 people in areas affected by the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, but, Wernsman said, every individual group or organization needs to assess their situation. If the room is large enough to allow for some social distancing, that would be preferable, Wernsman said.

We also provided information on general community preparedness, Wernsman said, including personal protective measures (social distancing, avoiding close personal contact such as handshakes or hugs), environmental measures (increase routine cleaning, especially in high-traffic areas), and if a person is ill, that person should stay home.

Steps taken to prevent the flu and the common cold will also prevent COVID-19, Wernsman said. Dont panic  plan. Take individual measures we can all take.

Numerous churches in Cape Girardeau, including La Croix United Methodist Church, Cape Bible Chapel, Lynwood Baptist and Cape First, have each posted a video statement saying they will be suspending all in-person events and church services, at least until early April, effective this weekend.

Some churches will instead take a digital approach, recording services and livestreaming them.

La Croix pastor Ron Watts said in the video the church will gather for worship: We just wont do so in the same room.

The Apostolic Promise Church pastor Timothy Lee said Wednesday that the Wednesday evening service would go on, but without the childrens service that would normally draw 75 to 100 children.

The idea is to distribute information Lee received at Tuesdays health department meeting, he said.

Moving forward, he said, the decision to hold services would be made day by day.

In the meantime, Lee said, hes asking for volunteers in his congregation to run errands for older members of the church.

In a statement released Tuesday, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeaus Bishop Edward Rice suspended all public celebrations of Mass until further notice, including daily Mass, effective Tuesday evening. The diocesan Facebook page will have updates. Rice encouraged the faithful to participate in local livestreamed services.

Until further notice, funeral Masses will allow only immediate family of the deceased; weddings will be celebrated with only the couple, parents, witnesses and celebrant; confessions and anointing of the sick may be arranged privately; and all meetings, events, Bible study, etc., are canceled.

This also applies to Easter celebrations, unless determined otherwise at a later date, according to the statement.

Renita Green, pastor of St. James AME Church, said her church will continue to minister to the homeless population in Cape Girardeau, and will provide sack lunches for them.

The church will also continue to provide devotionals online, Green said.