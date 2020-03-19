Prayer 3-19-20

More to explore
-
Several local churches suspend services in face of coronavirus1Church leaders are facing a difficult decision: whether to suspend services for the foreseeable future to help slow the spread of COVID-19. On Tuesday, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center held an informational meeting for faith-based...
-
The People's Shelter renovates home as temporary housing solutionBeams of sunlight seeped in through large bay windows, illuminating the floorboards at 802 William St. in Cape Girardeau last week, as Jessica Livingston stretched out a set of floor plans. Livingston who has a background in interior design and...
-
Adult and Teen Challenge to celebrate '50 years of miracles', addiction recovery at spring banquetAdult and Teen Challenge Mid-America (ATCMA) will host its annual spring banquet in late May celebrating 50 years of miracles in Cape Girardeau and its surrounding communities. ...
-
Gov. Parson moves April 7 elections to June 22Citing the growing concern surrounding COVID-19, Gov. Mike Parson on Wednesday signed an executive order postponing municipal elections throughout the state, which had been slated for April 7, until June 2. The postponement affects several...
-
All SEMO classes to move online for rest of semesterWhen Southeast Missouri State University classes resume later this month after the schools extended spring break, they wont be in classrooms. By the end of the month, the university plans to move all instructional activities online in response to...
-
COVID-19 Briefly: United Way; scams; MDC; relief; unemploymentUnited Way of Southeast Missouri has created a COVID-19 fund to help provide relief specifically for network partners and programs that directly help those in financial need, according to a news release. The Salvation Army, area food pantries,...
-
-
CORRECTION: Scott County resident sick in TennesseeAn employee of Saint Francis Medical Center who was visiting a daughter out of state has been diagnosed with COVID-19, said the CEO of the health system, Maryann Reese. She was last in Cape Girardeau on March 6, Reese said, which is 12 days ago....
-
Southeast names LaFerlas as Friends of the University2Don and Gloria LaFerla of Joplin, Missouri, have been named Friends of the University by the Southeast Missouri University Foundation, according to a Tuesday news release. The award recognizes those who support and who are closely associated with...
-
Pool facilities projects update presented at Cape Girardeau City Council meeting8Parks and Recreation officials presented members of the Cape Girardeau City Council with updated plans to renovate Central Municipal Pool and build a new leisure pool at Jefferson Elementary School on Monday night. In its current form, the...
-
Construction, temporary traffic signal coming to K and 25 in Gordonville3Commuters looking to avoid construction at Center Junction by heading down Highway 25 to Route K in Gordonville are out of luck for the time being, as Missouri Department of Transportation crews work to expand the shoulders along Route K ahead of a...
-
Most read 3/18/20Not often do I threaten to sue someone, but reliable information in time of uncertainty is vital8Within 15 minutes after I threatened to sue, the fake post disappeared. Whether the individual removed it or Facebook did, I do not know. But it was gone -- while still causing damage. For example, several hours later, my daughter received a...
-
Coronavirus impacting many events, services in SikestonSIKESTON, Mo. -- While there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19, otherwise known as coronavirus, in the immediate area, local events and services are being impacted. According to Sikeston city manager Jonathan Douglass, several municipal...
-
-
-
COVID-19 briefly: Business funding; Salvation Army; MoDOT; blood drives; cancellations; taxes; TSAThe State of Missouri is working to be declared eligible for SBAs new Disaster Assistance program in response to the coronavirus. The program will provide access to working capital for small businesses. If your business, any kind of business, has...
-
-
-
Photo Gallery 3/18/20Seniors-only shopping hour at SchnucksIn an effort to provide senior shoppers with easier access to groceries amid coronavirus-related supply shortages, Schnucks made its first hour of business limited to customers of ages 60 and older beginning Wednesday, March 18, 2020. The grocery...
-
-
City of Cape Girardeau takes steps to limit residents' possible exposure to coronavirusThe virus responsible for COVID-19 has not made a public appearance in Cape Girardeau as of Monday, but city officials announced a number of actions to lessen residents possible exposure. City manager Scott Meyer announced the following actions,...
-
Cape Girardeau County officials discuss COVID-19 preparations1Cape Girardeau County government officials are working with health authorities, emergency management staff and municipal leaders to make contingency plans for coping with the COVID-19 pandemic, should they be needed. Were currently coordinating...
-
Jackson aldermen delay vote on reptile rescue special-use permitAfter nearly two hours of public input and debate, the Jackson Board of Aldermen on Monday night was unable to decide whether to grant a special-use permit to allow the operation of a reptile rescue organization in a residentially-zoned...
-
COVID-19 briefly: Student Rec; voters' forum; courts; Schnucks hours; Boys and Girls Clubs; VA; bingo; GS cookies; Shawnee; guns and ammo;Southeast Missouri State University announced Monday evening Student Recreation will close at 6 p.m. today and remain closed until further notice. University president Carlos Vargas sent a statement to the university community in which he said...
-
-
Supreme Court of Missouri suspends in-person proceedings in appellate, circuit courtsIn response to the coronavirus disease, the Supreme Court of Missouri has suspended all in-person proceedings in appellate and circuit courts, including all associate, family, juvenile, municipal and probate divisions, according to an order from...
-
COVID-19 briefly: Cape, Jackson Chambers postpone events, encourage virtual eventsAdd the Cape and Jackson Chambers of Commerce to the list of organizations canceling events due to the novel coronavirus. Cape Chamber sent an email to members Monday morning announcing the cancellation of the following events: Business After Hours...
-
Local News 3/16/20Local lawmakers weigh in on prescription monitoring legislation2Members of the Missouri Senate on Thursday approved legislation creating a statewide prescription drug monitoring program, an electronic database to monitor the prescription and dispensing of all Schedule II, III and IV controlled substances Similar...
-
Most read 3/16/20Smith defends vote against COVID-19 relief proposal12Timing and substance drove Southeast Missouri's congressman to vote against a coronavirus relief package. Republican 8th District Rep. Jason Smith said the 110-page bill landed on his desk a half hour before the vote, just after midnight early...
-
Most read 3/16/20Business Notebook: Country Mart stores changing hands; CARSTAR set to openHarps Food Stores Inc. has entered into a purchase agreement to acquire 20 grocery stores in Southeast Missouri and Northeast Arkansas owned by Town and Country Grocers of Fredericktown, Missouri, including Country Mart stores in Jackson and Marble...
-
Photo Gallery 3/15/20Cape First celebrates 100 years of worshipMore than 1,000 churchgoers attended Cape First Church's centennial services Sunday, March 15, 2020, in Cape Girardeau. Founded in 1920, the church celebrated 100 years with a display of church artifacts from the past century and a timeline of...
-
Most read 3/14/20Updates about local events and services impacted by coronavirus, including what's been cancelledCape Girardeau city changes how it can accept utility bill payments. Parks and Rec department still deliberating future plans. SEMO cancels events through April 17. Lincoln Day postponed. Stock market soars. Plus more.
-
Most read 3/13/20Missouri has second coronavirus case as cancellations growSPRINGFIELD, Mo. Missouri has recorded a second case of the novel coronavirus, officials said Thursday, as events were canceled across the state because of concerns over COVID-19. The person is in his or her early 20s and had recently traveled...
-
Most read 3/12/20Fake Facebook post says first coronavirus case reported in Southeast Missouri; it's wrong1Southeast Missouri Hospital officials contacted the Southeast Missourian Thursday morning to report a fake post circulating on Facebook. The post, which uses the Southeast Missourian logo, wrongly says that a press conference is scheduled at the...
-
Most read 3/12/20Missouri launches hotline for COVID-19 information2In an effort to provide current and accurate information about COVID-19, commonly known as coronavirus, the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services on Wednesday created a toll-free hotline to answer any questions the public might have on the...