The latest cancellations, postponements and alterations

Business changes

* Arbys: Dining rooms closed but drive through, take out and third-party delivery are open

* Burger King: Drive-through only

* Cape Chamber: Open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through March 31

* Century Casino: Closed through March 30

* Chick-Fil-A: Dining room is closed. Drive through, mobile ordering to go and third-party delivery are open

* Country Mart in Marble Hill, Missouri: Closing at 8 p.m. daily starting March 19.

* Dollar General Stores: Will dedicate the first hour of business each day to senior shoppers and close an hour earlier in order for employees to clean and restock shelves

* Hardees (Cape Girardeau and Jackson): Dining room open at this time

* HealthPoint Fitness (Cape Girardeau and Jackson): Closed until further notice

* HealthPoint Rehab (Cape and Jackson): Will remain open

* Logans Roadhouse: Closed

* Macys Department Store: Closed through March 31

* Planet Fitness: Closed through March 31

* Rosatis Pizza: Buffet will be closed on Friday, March 20 until further notice. Starting March 23, the hours will be 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekends. The dining room will close beginning March 23, and starting March 22 free deliver and curb-side pick up will be available.

* Sugarfire Smokehouse: The dining room closed but carryout and curbside pickup available.

* Subway: Full dine-in operation but many are shortened hours.

* Schnucks: Will reserve 6 to 7 a.m. for shoppers who are 60 years old or older and those who are most at risk of COVID-19.

* Target: Will close no later than 9 p.m. to allow for additional cleaning and restocking daily. Will reserve the first hour of each Wednesday to support the elderly and those with underlying health concerns.

* Texas Roadhouse: Dining room is open under normal hours.

* VFW Post 3838 in Cape Girardeau: Will be closed until further notice starting March 19.

* Walmart: Will be open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. until further notice to allow associates to clean and stock shelves.

Event cancellations

* World War I: Lessons and Legacies at Riverside Regional Library in Altenburg, Missouri

* Great Decisions at Cape Girardeau Public Library

* Cape Girardeau Public Library is closed through April 5

* Riverside Regional Library in Jackson is closed

* Irenes Country Dance classes are canceled

* Jackson Senior Center and all activities are closed. Meal delivery and curb-side pickup are still available. Call (573) 243-4241.

* Books on Tap: A Social Book Club at Ebb & Flow Fermentation is canceled

* Cape Shrine Club fish fry is canceled

* Century Casino: All events canceled

* Lenten fish fry at Knights of Columbus in Scott City has been canceled

* Laughter Yoga Fun at The Wellness Spa in Jackson has been canceled

* 2020: Time for Knowledge at University of Missouri Extension Center in Jackson has been canceled

* Kent Library Athenaeum at Southeast Missouri State University has been canceled

* The Red Carpet Grand Opening at D Duncan Floristry & Boutique in Jackson has been postponed

* The all-youo-can-eat breakfast at the Cape Girardeau Masonic Lodge has been canceled

* The soup and chili lunch at Chaffee General Baptist Church has been canceled

* The annual Spring dinner at St. Joseph Parish Center in Scott City has been canceled

* All Southeast Missouri State University sports activities have been canceled

* The April First Friday Opening Reception at the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri has been canceled

* The Cape Girardeau Outdoor Sculpture Exhibit on Broadway opening reception has been canceled

* The Arts Council Pets Night Out has been postponed

* The March and April Convivial has been posted and will be rescheduled

* The Arts Council Feast Your Eyes event has been postponed