Gov. Parson moves April 7 elections to June 2

Governor Mike Parson signed an executive order Wednesday that will move the scheduled April 7 municipal elections to June 2.

The executive order was in pursuit to the governors state of emergency declaration and a request from Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, according to a news release from the governors office.

Ballots already printed for the April date may be used for the June 2 elections, and voters who attain age 18 by April 7 will be eligible to vote, according to the release.

Given the growing concern surrounding COVID-19 and the large number of people elections attract, postponing Missouris municipal elections is a necessary step to help combat the spread of the virus and protect the health and safety of Missouri voters, Parson said in the statement issued by his office. Postponing an election is not easy, but we are all in this together. We are thankful to Secretary Ashcroft and our 116 election authorities for their leadership, cooperation, and commitment to doing what is best for their communities during this time.

Parsons executive order outlines the following deadlines for June 2 elections:

 March 11: Last date to register to vote.

 March 27 (5 p.m.): Last day to file as a write-in candidate for office.

 May 20: Deadline to apply for absentee ballot.

 June 1 (5 p.m.): Deadline for in-person absentee ballots.

 May 2 (5 p.m.): Deadline for military and overseas voters to request a ballot from an election authority. Local election authorities must make ballots available to these voters by April 18. Deadline for ballots to be received by election authority is June 5.