Dont Leave Your Health to Luck

It is interesting how we view health. We tend to think "it won't happen to me" or "I won't be a statistic" until something happens to our health, and then all of a sudden we will do anything to regain it.

I recommend focusing on three things to maintain health: flexibility, muscle tone/balance and nutrition. I could go in-depth into each of these topics, but I'd rather keep it simple. The fact is that if we don't focus on these three items, we will fall back to the societal norm, which is not where you want to be.

Flexibility is important to keep your joints healthy and mobile. This is where daily stretching and chiropractic adjustments come into play. When you stay flexible, you are less likely to develop arthritis, joint degeneration, and disc bulges.

Muscle tone and balance are important to protect the joints. If you have tight, muscle-causing pain, I guarantee you there is another muscle that is weak. This will lead to opposing forces on the body, create an imbalance and cause damage or pain. The most common reason people end up with low back pain is due to weakening of the core muscles. Simply put, there is an imbalance that causes damage.

Nutrition is probably the most important of this list. I have created the Five Do's and Don'ts of Health, which keeps nutrition simple. If you would like a copy, feel free to email admin@pcwellnesscenters.com. If your body does not have the proper building blocks to heal, then it will try to heal itself with what is available. This will create damage in itself and weakness in the tissues.

It has been said that "an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure," but if we are honest with ourselves, we push prevention off in hopes that our health will hold out. The problem is that much of the time, the effects are irreversible.