COVID-19 briefly: Macy's temporarily closes stores

Macys, Inc. announced on its website that all stores will close due to the novel coronavirus pandemic through March 31.

"The health and safety of our customers, colleagues and communities is our utmost priority. As a result of the recent COVID-19 developments, we have decided to temporarily close our stores. We will work with government and health officials to assess when we will reopen our stores and safely bring our colleagues back to work," said Jeff Gennette, chairman and chief executive officer of Macy's, Inc. "During this closure, we will continue to serve our customers through our e-commerce sites."