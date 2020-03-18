COVID-19 briefly: Business funding; Salvation Army; MoDOT; blood drives; cancellations; taxes; TSA

Affected businesses may receive funding

The State of Missouri is working to be declared eligible for SBAs new Disaster Assistance program in response to the coronavirus.

The program will provide access to working capital for small businesses. If your business, any kind of business, has seen substantial economic injury, contact Shad Burner, shad.burner@ded.mo.gov.

Salvation Army shutters non-essential programs

The Salvation Army Central Territory Command has issued orders for all Salvation Army Units to stop all non-essential programs to help fight the spread of the COVID-19 Virus.

The Salvation Army Cape Girardeau will maintain its essential services through the pandemic, according to Lt. Matt DeGonia, Corps Officer of Cape Girardeau.

"We know this is going to be a hard and scary time for many people in our community," he said in a release. "As of right now we will maintain our Meals with Friends program, but will only be serving meals as carry-out only. We will also continue to offer our USDA food pantry, and showers. Our Community Center director, Sam Zink, is also in contact with the School Board and other area youth organizations to see how we can safely help the young people of Cape Girardeau as school begin closing.

Salvation Army of Cape Girardeau will suspend all afterschool programming, women's groups, Bible study, nursing home visitation and in-person Sunday services.

"We want to continue to worship God together as a family, so we are exploring how to meet remotely." DeGonia said. "We know this is can be an uncertain time, but we remember the promise of Jesus in Luke 12 and his call to be ever watchful."

For more information, call The Salvation Army at (573) 335-7000.

MoDOT eases rules during crisis

Missouri Department of Transportation is allowing for heavier-than-normal truckloads of supplies and equipment to travel on Missouri highways in the direct effort to prevent, contain, mitigate and treat the effects of the COVID-19 virus. This includes shipments of livestock and poultry.

MoDOT is also temporarily suspending all Missouri International Registration Plan and International Fuel Tax Agreement trip and fuel permit requirements, including fees, for vehicles not currently registered for interstate travel in Missouri during the declared COVID-19 emergency.

For more information, visit www.modot.org.

Blood drives canceled over virus

Blood drive cancellations threaten the American Red Cross' blood supply, but individuals can still give, according to a news release.

As of Tuesday, nationwide, nearly 2,700 drives have been canceled due to concerns about congregating at workplaces and schools amidst the coronavirus outbreak, leading to some 86,000 fewer blood donations, the release stated.

In the Missouri-Arkansas region, the Red Cross is adding appointment slots at donation centers and expanding capacity at community blood drives.

Visit www.RedCrossBlood.org, use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, call (800) RED-CROSS or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to schedule.

Cancellations, postponents, alterations

Among area events affected by the virus:

* Fish Fry at St. Vincent de Paul in Cape Girardeau, from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, will be held as carry-outs only.

* Bingo at Knights of Columbus in Scott City is canceled until April 16.

* Missouri Rural Water Association has postponed all training classes and certification testing through April 30.

* The State of Missouri has ordered closed all casinos in the state through March 30.

* Riverside Regional Library has closed all branches through April 4. All check-out periods are extended through April 10. Digital resources remain available. Visit www.rrlmo.org for more information and updates.

* Marcus Wehrenberg Cape West Cinema will close as of Wednesday for at least several weeks.

* Cape Shrine Fish Fry, set for Friday, has been canceled.

Tax filing deadlines extended

The Trump admiration is allowing Americans to delay paying their taxes.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin encouraged Americans who can to file their taxes on or before April 15 to do so so they don't lose out on their tax refunds.

But taxpayers can defer up to $1 million for individuals and $10 million for corporations without interest and penalties for 90 days.

TSA agents test positive

The U.S. Transportation Security Administration says at least eight airport screening officers have now tested positive for the new coronavirus. The most recent case was confirmed Tuesday at the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

On Monday, a screening officer tested positive for the virus at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The previous cases were at airports in San Jose, California, and Fort Lauderdale and Orlando in Florida.