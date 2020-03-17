Pi Day at Guardian Angel School

-
Local News 3/19/20Gov. Parson moves April 7 elections to June 21Governor Mike Parson signed an executive order Wednesday that will move the scheduled April 7 municipal elections to June 2. The executive order was in pursuit to the governors state of emergency declaration and a request from Secretary of State...
Southeast names LaFerlas as Friends of the University1Don and Gloria LaFerla of Joplin, Missouri, have been named Friends of the University by the Southeast Missouri University Foundation, according to a Tuesday news release. The award recognizes those who support and who are closely associated with...
Pool facilities projects update presented at Cape Girardeau City Council meeting5Parks and Recreation officials presented members of the Cape Girardeau City Council with updated plans to renovate Central Municipal Pool and build a new leisure pool at Jefferson Elementary School on Monday night. In its current form, the...
Construction, temporary traffic signal coming to K and 25 in Gordonville3Commuters looking to avoid construction at Center Junction by heading down Highway 25 to Route K in Gordonville are out of luck for the time being, as Missouri Department of Transportation crews work to expand the shoulders along Route K ahead of a...
Most read 3/18/20Not often do I threaten to sue someone, but reliable information in time of uncertainty is vital5Within 15 minutes after I threatened to sue, the fake post disappeared. Whether the individual removed it or Facebook did, I do not know. But it was gone -- while still causing damage. For example, several hours later, my daughter received a...
Coronavirus impacting many events, services in SikestonSIKESTON, Mo. -- While there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19, otherwise known as coronavirus, in the immediate area, local events and services are being impacted. According to Sikeston city manager Jonathan Douglass, several municipal...
COVID-19 briefly: Business funding; Salvation Army; MoDOT; blood drives; cancellations; taxes; TSAThe State of Missouri is working to be declared eligible for SBAs new Disaster Assistance program in response to the coronavirus. The program will provide access to working capital for small businesses. If your business, any kind of business, has...
Photo Gallery 3/18/20Seniors-only shopping hour at SchnucksIn an effort to provide senior shoppers with easier access to groceries amid coronavirus-related supply shortages, Schnucks made its first hour of business limited to customers of ages 60 and older beginning Wednesday, March 18, 2020. The grocery...
City of Cape Girardeau takes steps to limit residents' possible exposure to coronavirusThe virus responsible for COVID-19 has not made a public appearance in Cape Girardeau as of Monday, but city officials announced a number of actions to lessen residents possible exposure. City manager Scott Meyer announced the following actions,...
Cape Girardeau County officials discuss COVID-19 preparations1Cape Girardeau County government officials are working with health authorities, emergency management staff and municipal leaders to make contingency plans for coping with the COVID-19 pandemic, should they be needed. Were currently coordinating...
Jackson aldermen delay vote on reptile rescue special-use permitAfter nearly two hours of public input and debate, the Jackson Board of Aldermen on Monday night was unable to decide whether to grant a special-use permit to allow the operation of a reptile rescue organization in a residentially-zoned...
COVID-19 briefly: Student Rec; voters' forum; courts; Schnucks hours; Boys and Girls Clubs; VA; bingo; GS cookies; Shawnee; guns and ammo;Southeast Missouri State University announced Monday evening Student Recreation will close at 6 p.m. today and remain closed until further notice. University president Carlos Vargas sent a statement to the university community in which he said...
Supreme Court of Missouri suspends in-person proceedings in appellate, circuit courtsIn response to the coronavirus disease, the Supreme Court of Missouri has suspended all in-person proceedings in appellate and circuit courts, including all associate, family, juvenile, municipal and probate divisions, according to an order from...
COVID-19 briefly: Cape, Jackson Chambers postpone events, encourage virtual eventsAdd the Cape and Jackson Chambers of Commerce to the list of organizations canceling events due to the novel coronavirus. Cape Chamber sent an email to members Monday morning announcing the cancellation of the following events: Business After Hours...
Local lawmakers weigh in on prescription monitoring legislation2Members of the Missouri Senate on Thursday approved legislation creating a statewide prescription drug monitoring program, an electronic database to monitor the prescription and dispensing of all Schedule II, III and IV controlled substances Similar...
Smith defends vote against COVID-19 relief proposal12Timing and substance drove Southeast Missouri's congressman to vote against a coronavirus relief package. Republican 8th District Rep. Jason Smith said the 110-page bill landed on his desk a half hour before the vote, just after midnight early...
Most read 3/16/20Business Notebook: Country Mart stores changing hands; CARSTAR set to openHarps Food Stores Inc. has entered into a purchase agreement to acquire 20 grocery stores in Southeast Missouri and Northeast Arkansas owned by Town and Country Grocers of Fredericktown, Missouri, including Country Mart stores in Jackson and Marble...
COVID-19 briefly: Pancake Day; SEMO meeting canceled; tax assistance; Mo. 5th case; Trump negative; Ga. primaryPancake Day, scheduled for Wednesday, will be postponed until a later date, Dean Reeves, president of the Cape Girardeau Noon Lions Club, announced Friday. According to a news release, upon recommendation of the Cape Girardeau County Health...
Smith proposal targets price gouging19Southeast Missouris congressman is targeting those who would unreasonably benefit financially from the ongoing pandemic. Republican 8th District Rep. Jason Smith has introduced the Preventing Pandemic Profiting Act. The measure would prevent price...
Photo Gallery 3/15/20Cape First celebrates 100 years of worshipMore than 1,000 churchgoers attended Cape First Church's centennial services Sunday, March 15, 2020, in Cape Girardeau. Founded in 1920, the church celebrated 100 years with a display of church artifacts from the past century and a timeline of...
Local News 3/14/20Updates about local events and services impacted by coronavirus, including what's been cancelledCape Girardeau city changes how it can accept utility bill payments. Parks and Rec department still deliberating future plans. SEMO cancels events through April 17. Lincoln Day postponed. Stock market soars. Plus more.
Most read 3/13/20Missouri has second coronavirus case as cancellations growSPRINGFIELD, Mo. Missouri has recorded a second case of the novel coronavirus, officials said Thursday, as events were canceled across the state because of concerns over COVID-19. The person is in his or her early 20s and had recently traveled...
Most read 3/12/20Fake Facebook post says first coronavirus case reported in Southeast Missouri; it's wrong1Southeast Missouri Hospital officials contacted the Southeast Missourian Thursday morning to report a fake post circulating on Facebook. The post, which uses the Southeast Missourian logo, wrongly says that a press conference is scheduled at the...
Most read 3/12/20Missouri launches hotline for COVID-19 information2In an effort to provide current and accurate information about COVID-19, commonly known as coronavirus, the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services on Wednesday created a toll-free hotline to answer any questions the public might have on the...
Most read 3/11/20'They got their wish': Cape Girardeau couple married 68 years die within hours of each otherThe Rev. Jack Cathcart and Barbara Cathcart were never apart, up until the day they died, daughter Cynthia Cathcart recalled. They had always said, since we were children, We want to die together. We never want to be without the other one,...
Most read 3/10/20Skeletal remains found in Joiner, Arkansas, near purse containing ID for Michele BellSkeletal remains were found Monday near Joiner, Arkansas, next to a purse containing identification for a Missouri woman who disappeared three months ago. Michele Bell, 36, of Caruthersville, Missouri, was last seen Dec. 9 at Interstate 55...
Pi Day at Guardian Angel School
Pi Day is March 14 (3.14), but since that was a Saturday, Guardian Angel changed their Pi Day celebration to March 13. However, OHS went to state with boys and girls basketball and school was dismissed on the 13th. Guardian Angel was finally able to celebrate Pi Day on Thursday, March 12.
This year, instead of telling pi information to the student/teacher audience, Ms. Ann Whistler, our math teacher, had the students to memorize the pi number and recite as many numbers as possible from memory. Mrs. Katrina Kluesner, Ms. Ann, and Mrs. Teal Mangels were the teachers listening to their numbers and checking how far each student was able to get to. All the students who were participating had to stay in a different room until his/her time to recite the pi number. Several students participated, as there was some added incentive for winning. The 1st incentive was a prize for the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winner. The 2nd incentive was that the 1st place winner would get to put a pie in the principal's face.
The 1st place winner was Cooper Bryant; 2nd place was Parker Bryant; and 3rd place was Ava Forehand. Cooper won the chance to put a pan full of cool whip on Mrs. Kluesner's face and head.
The pi contest and the pie eating were held after lunch and lunch recess in the cafeteria. Many delicious pies were sent in by parents and teachers. Also, drinks, cups, napkins, forks, and plates were provided by parents.
Mrs. Kluesner said the pie throwing wouldn't be held until the end of the date, since it would cause a big mess in the gym and on her. At 2:30 pm, Cooper got his opportunity. Mrs. Kluesner was a good sport about the pie in the face and was splattered by cool whip on her hair, face, and clothes.
