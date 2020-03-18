Local churches respond to COVID-19

JAY WOLZ Order this photo

As government agencies step up responses to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, churches mull Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations and consider actions to take in the coming weeks, including taking advantage of technology and stepping up outreach efforts, while encouraging the faithful to continue to follow CDC guidelines and watch for updates.

St. James AME

Renita Green, pastor of St. James AME Church in Cape Girardeau, said, "We have a small-membership church and a community outreach. Given the fragile population we serve, we already have a heightened sense of sanitation. We already sanitize pews and common spaces after each use. Even still, we are bumping that up."

Green said the church is also following CDC recommendations for members to stay home if sick or medically fragile.

The church will be open from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays for personal prayers or meditation, Green said. Entrance is through the back door only.

For community outreach, Green said showers and supplies will still be provided to unhoused people when the building is not in use by others.

"We will continue to provide sack lunches daily," she added.

Information updates, resources, devotions, prayers and the like will be provided via the church's Facebook page, text messaging, emails and website, Green said.

First Presbyterian, Westminster Presbyterian

Pastor Ellen Gurnon serves First Presbyterian Church on Broadway and Westminster Presbyterian on Perryville Road, both in Cape Girardeau. Gurnon said Westminster has canceled all activities through the end of the month, including worship services, and First Presbyterian is considering cancellation on a case-by-case basis. Office hours will remain unchanged at both churches, she said.

This story available to you free thanks to the support of Working together to provide vital health

information to our community

Gurnon is posting a text and audio version of her sermon on the First Presbyterian website, www.firstpccape.org, and links to the church's Facebook page.

"We're also working on setting up livestream capabilities," Gurnon said.

In addition, since First Presbyterian Church has been a warming shelter, working with The People's Shelter, the church also has bag lunches for homeless people, "and we will be continuing to deliver lunches to community lunchboxes around town," Gurnon said.

"We know that a lot of churches are canceling community meals, and for the congregation, that's one thing, but for the homeless that count on that meal, that's a huge loss, so we really need to make sure that our homeless neighbors are still fed."

Join the newsletter Sign up for our newsletter about the coronavirus (COVID-19)

Gurnon said she is underscoring the importance of remaining connected with each other, to fight isolation and encourage each other.

"Even though our services may be canceled, we are still the church," Gurnon said.

La Croix

JAY WOLZ Order this photo

La Croix Church posted a statement on its website, www.lacroixchurch.org/covid-19-updates. The statement detailed the church's response, including preparations to livestream services, having additional greeters at the doors to minimize the need to touch door handles, and closing the coffee bar. Cleaning efforts will be stepped up, and communion will be prepackaged. Offering baskets won't be passed during services, but online offering and tithes are accepted.

Lynwood Baptist

Lynwood Baptist Church's statement signed by pastor Mark Anderson, at www.lynwood.church/covid-19-response, requests churchgoers stay home if any household member has any symptoms such as coughing, sneezing, fever, achiness, nausea or other flu-like symptoms.

Services are posted on the church's website by the following Tuesday, as well, according to the statement.

Services may be watched live at 10:30 a.m. each Sunday at Lynwood's Facebook page.

Regular cleaning practices will be stepped up, as well.

Cape Bible Chapel

A March 14 letter from Cape Bible Chapel pastor Eric Coher and the chapel elders stated the need for a proactive response by the church, while remaining calm in the face of uncertainty. The church is taking precautions, including observing CDC recommendations, such as staying home if sick, frequent and thorough hand-washing, covering coughs and sneezes, and regular and thorough disinfection of frequently touched surfaces.

Sunday school will be suspended Sunday and March 29, the letter stated, and Small Groups will be suspended Wednesday and March 25.

A form at www.capebiblechapel.org will allow senior citizens to request help with necessary errands or deliveries.

Catholic churches

In a statement released Tuesday, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau's Bishop Edward Rice suspended all public celebrations of the Mass until further notice, including daily Mass, effective Tuesday evening. The diocesan Facebook page will have updates. Rice encouraged the faithful to participate in local live-streamed services.

Until further notice, funeral Masses will allow only immediate family of the deceased; weddings will be celebrated with only the couple, parents, witnesses and celebrant; confessions and anointing of the sick may be arranged privately; and all meetings, events, bible study, etc., are canceled.

This also applies to Easter celebrations, unless determined otherwise at a later date, according to the statement.