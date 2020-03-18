Prayer 3-18-20

More to explore
Southeast names LaFerlas as Friends of the University1Don and Gloria LaFerla of Joplin, Missouri, have been named Friends of the University by the Southeast Missouri University Foundation, according to a Tuesday news release. The award recognizes those who support and who are closely associated with...
Pool facilities projects update presented at Cape Girardeau City Council meeting2Parks and Recreation officials presented members of the Cape Girardeau City Council with updated plans to renovate Central Municipal Pool and build a new leisure pool at Jefferson Elementary School on Monday night. In its current form, the...
Construction, temporary traffic signal coming to K and 25 in Gordonville1Commuters looking to avoid construction at Center Junction by heading down Highway 25 to Route K in Gordonville are out of luck for the time being, as Missouri Department of Transportation crews work to expand the shoulders along Route K ahead of a...
Coronavirus impacting many events, services in SikestonSIKESTON, Mo. -- While there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19, otherwise known as coronavirus, in the immediate area, local events and services are being impacted. According to Sikeston city manager Jonathan Douglass, several municipal...
COVID-19 briefly: Business funding; Salvation Army; MoDOT; blood drives; cancellations; taxes; TSAThe State of Missouri is working to be declared eligible for SBAs new Disaster Assistance program in response to the coronavirus. The program will provide access to working capital for small businesses. If your business, any kind of business, has...
City of Cape Girardeau takes steps to limit residents' possible exposure to coronavirusThe virus responsible for COVID-19 has not made a public appearance in Cape Girardeau as of Monday, but city officials announced a number of actions to lessen residents possible exposure. City manager Scott Meyer announced the following actions,...
Cape Girardeau County officials discuss COVID-19 preparations1Cape Girardeau County government officials are working with health authorities, emergency management staff and municipal leaders to make contingency plans for coping with the COVID-19 pandemic, should they be needed. Were currently coordinating...
Jackson aldermen delay vote on reptile rescue special-use permitAfter nearly two hours of public input and debate, the Jackson Board of Aldermen on Monday night was unable to decide whether to grant a special-use permit to allow the operation of a reptile rescue organization in a residentially-zoned...
COVID-19 briefly: Student Rec; voters' forum; courts; Schnucks hours; Boys and Girls Clubs; VA; bingo; GS cookies; Shawnee; guns and ammo;Southeast Missouri State University announced Monday evening Student Recreation will close at 6 p.m. today and remain closed until further notice. University president Carlos Vargas sent a statement to the university community in which he said...
Supreme Court of Missouri suspends in-person proceedings in appellate, circuit courtsIn response to the coronavirus disease, the Supreme Court of Missouri has suspended all in-person proceedings in appellate and circuit courts, including all associate, family, juvenile, municipal and probate divisions, according to an order from...
COVID-19 briefly: Cape, Jackson Chambers postpone events, encourage virtual eventsAdd the Cape and Jackson Chambers of Commerce to the list of organizations canceling events due to the novel coronavirus. Cape Chamber sent an email to members Monday morning announcing the cancellation of the following events: Business After Hours...
Local lawmakers weigh in on prescription monitoring legislation2Members of the Missouri Senate on Thursday approved legislation creating a statewide prescription drug monitoring program, an electronic database to monitor the prescription and dispensing of all Schedule II, III and IV controlled substances Similar...
Smith defends vote against COVID-19 relief proposal11Timing and substance drove Southeast Missouri's congressman to vote against a coronavirus relief package. Republican 8th District Rep. Jason Smith said the 110-page bill landed on his desk a half hour before the vote, just after midnight early...
COVID-19 briefly: Pancake Day; SEMO meeting canceled; tax assistance; Mo. 5th case; Trump negative; Ga. primaryPancake Day, scheduled for Wednesday, will be postponed until a later date, Dean Reeves, president of the Cape Girardeau Noon Lions Club, announced Friday. According to a news release, upon recommendation of the Cape Girardeau County Health...
Smith proposal targets price gouging17Southeast Missouris congressman is targeting those who would unreasonably benefit financially from the ongoing pandemic. Republican 8th District Rep. Jason Smith has introduced the Preventing Pandemic Profiting Act. The measure would prevent price...
Photo Gallery 3/15/20Cape First celebrates 100 years of worshipMore than 1,000 churchgoers attended Cape First Church's centennial services Sunday, March 15, 2020, in Cape Girardeau. Founded in 1920, the church celebrated 100 years with a display of church artifacts from the past century and a timeline of...
Updates about local events and services impacted by coronavirus, including what's been cancelledCape Girardeau city changes how it can accept utility bill payments. Parks and Rec department still deliberating future plans. SEMO cancels events through April 17. Lincoln Day postponed. Stock market soars. Plus more.
In the mail: Census invites should be arriving soonMissouri residents should begin receiving invitations to respond to the 2020 Census any day now, said Melissa Stickel, executive director of Community Partnership in Cape Girardeau. Stickel was appointed by Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox to head the...
Local hospitals brace for COVID-19 screenings2As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread across the nation, Cape Girardeau health care providers are bracing for the possibility of coronavirus patients in Southeast Missouri. Although neither SoutheastHEALTH nor Saint Francis Healthcare System...
Most read 3/13/20Missouri has second coronavirus case as cancellations growSPRINGFIELD, Mo. Missouri has recorded a second case of the novel coronavirus, officials said Thursday, as events were canceled across the state because of concerns over COVID-19. The person is in his or her early 20s and had recently traveled...
Most read 3/13/20Cape Schools to dismiss early due to inclement weather, Jackson continuing to monitor reports7Due to the forecast of potential severe weather, schools in the Cape Girardeau School District will let out early today, according to communications director Kristin Tallent. As of 1:30 p.m., Jackson School District had no plans for dismissal at...
Most read 3/12/20Fake Facebook post says first coronavirus case reported in Southeast Missouri; it's wrong1Southeast Missouri Hospital officials contacted the Southeast Missourian Thursday morning to report a fake post circulating on Facebook. The post, which uses the Southeast Missourian logo, wrongly says that a press conference is scheduled at the...
Most read 3/12/20Missouri launches hotline for COVID-19 information2In an effort to provide current and accurate information about COVID-19, commonly known as coronavirus, the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services on Wednesday created a toll-free hotline to answer any questions the public might have on the...
Most read 3/11/20'They got their wish': Cape Girardeau couple married 68 years die within hours of each otherThe Rev. Jack Cathcart and Barbara Cathcart were never apart, up until the day they died, daughter Cynthia Cathcart recalled. They had always said, since we were children, We want to die together. We never want to be without the other one,...
Most read 3/10/20Skeletal remains found in Joiner, Arkansas, near purse containing ID for Michele BellSkeletal remains were found Monday near Joiner, Arkansas, next to a purse containing identification for a Missouri woman who disappeared three months ago. Michele Bell, 36, of Caruthersville, Missouri, was last seen Dec. 9 at Interstate 55...