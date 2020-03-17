Not often do I threaten to sue someone, but reliable information in time of uncertainty is vital
For those who read the Southeast Missourian online, you are already familiar with parts of this story. Print readers not so much. Around midnight last Wednesday, a man posted a fake story on Facebook, making it appear that he was sharing an article from the Southeast Missourian about "the first official case of COVID-19" in Southeast Missouri. He used the Southeast Missourian logo -- and mimicked how the newspaper's stories appear online. He cited real names at a local hospital while posting fake news. It was an irresponsible fraud.
One response to his Facebook post stated, "I'm seriously having a heart attack! I was just visiting someone in the emergency room Saturday."
I later learned the man favors himself a jokester, though nothing in the story or on his site (besides listing himself as a former mayor of Cape Girardeau, which is untrue) indicated he might be doing parody. What he did was like yelling "fire" in a crowded movie theater.
Not long after it was placed, the Facebook post came to the attention of the Southeast Missourian editor, who responded on the individual's page that the story was untrue and not from the Missourian. The individual responded with a joke. The editor reported the post to Facebook, and consulted with the assistant publisher at home, who also reported the fake post to Facebook. Because there were few shares and little commentary on the page, they decided not to elevate attention with a story on the newspaper's Facebook page or website.
Subsequently, at some point in the middle of the night, the editor's note that the story was untrue was removed from the original Facebook page. As far as we're aware, only the page owner could have done that.
By 7:30 in the morning, the fake story was creating big waves in Southeast Missouri. It had been shared 170 times on Facebook alone. Local doctors were contacting the hospital. One lady canceled an MRI.
An official at the hospital contacted me at home, and unaware of what had transpired during the night, I rushed to the office, confirming someone had not hacked our site (at least one doctor had already noted the story was nowhere to be found on Southeast Missourian platforms). Morning staff posted a story on semissourian.com, being careful that the headline didn't amplify the incorrect information: "Fake Facebook post says first coronavirus case reported in Southeast Missouri; it's wrong."
The story quoted me: "It appears someone has used our logo to try to stir up anxiety and controversy," said Jon K. Rust, publisher of the newspaper. "We will be reporting this to Facebook and law enforcement. But it is important for everyone in Southeast Missouri to know that the post is a fake."
I reported the person's page to Facebook -- at least the fourth person to do so -- and followed up directly under the post: "I am publisher of the Southeast Missourian. THE POST with our logo about FIRST case is FAKE. Do NOT SHARE. We have reported to Facebook and will be reporting to law enforcement. We will also be contacting our attorneys about suing whoever posted originally."
Within 15 minutes, the fake post disappeared. Whether the individual removed it or Facebook did, I do not know. But it was gone -- while still causing damage. For example, several hours later, my daughter received a Snapchat with a photo of the fake story. Who knows how many other people received it -- or saw the original untrue Facebook post? I did hear from officials that patients diverted from the hospital that day. The post also threatened the credibility of the newspaper.
Throughout last Thursday, I learned a lot about the perpetrator. Not only was the FBI in contact with me, but I also heard from the Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney and a member of the governor's office. KFVS TV management, who has had run-ins with the individual before, provided me with further background. The hospital alerted Cape PD. It turns out the man once worked part-time for the newspaper in an overnight shift, and seven years ago was terminated for cause. Let's just say he's not a savory individual. By reading his replies to people who commented on his page, I also think he has no idea how irresponsible his post was.
Here's the thing.
At some point, some semblance of the fake post is likely to become true. Southeast Missouri will, in fact, have its first COVID-19 case. But when dealing with sensitive information like this, it's important that the reporting is accurate. Knowledge is one way to maintain a sense of control in today's uncertain world. When credible sources are maligned or falsely diminished, it undercuts social cohesion.
Too many people feel empowered to drag journalists into the mud and make them equivalent to anyone who posts on Facebook. Maybe some media organizations have sullied their own name. But at the Southeast Missourian our professional ethics are foundational to us. We don't report rumors. We don't seek to sensationalize. We have rules about working with sources and identifying conflicts of interest. Our goal is to report accurately and responsibly, always. And when we make mistakes -- usually because of source errors, not our own -- we correct them.
It is vital to you, our community and our democracy that you can trust our reporting. We take that responsibility seriously. Who knows what the motivation of many who post on Facebook is. Do you really know what's fake?
Please be careful what you read.
This case is not over (although, in how fast news is moving, it's an unneeded distraction and not a top priority). We are contemplating the efficacy of legal options. Law enforcement is deliberating its next steps. And I'm reaching out to Facebook to see if there is a way for verified media organizations to contact it more quickly -- and directly -- about fake posts we see on the site, especially concerning our own brands.
Meanwhile, for those reading about this in print for the first time, there is a reason. This controversy largely lived online. And that's where we addressed it immediately. This column is to bring you up to speed. Transparency is another value we hold dear.
Jon K. Rust is publisher of the Southeast Missourian.
- Coronavirus comes to St. Louis; are we prepared? (3/11/20)
- The Golden Age of Cape Girardeau restaurants, part II (3/4/20)
- Is Bernie Sanders the weakest opponent against Trump? (2/26/20)
- University can do better with MLK speaker next year (2/12/20)
- Saint Francis versus UnitedHealthcare, part 2 (2/5/20)
- Saint Francis vs UnitedHealthcare comes at risk to local residents (1/29/20)
- Local heroism in an age of celebrity culture (1/22/20)
Comments
-
Column (3/17/20)Bernie and Biden: The politicians' mouths are movingQuestion: "How do you know a politician is lying?" Answer: "His mouth is moving." You've probably heard this before. It's somebody's way of saying you can't trust anything a politician says. But every once in a while, one comes along who means...
-
Column (3/17/20)Insurance companies wrong on surprise medical billingThe country's largest insurance companies have spent more than $40 million this year lobbying Congress to pass legislation that would be favorable to them, but few have investigated why insurance companies are pumping millions into Congress to...
-
Letter (3/17/20)Coronavirus opportunity for TrumpPresidents can be largely defined by how they deal with crises or disasters: FDR during World War II, JFK and the Cuban Missile Crisis, George W. Bush after 9/11. I think the coronavirus crisis will go a long way to define President Trump. At first...
-
Editorial (3/16/20)Civic meals are example of why Southeast Missouri is a great place to liveLike many other events, the Cape Girardeau Noon Lions Club announced last week the organizations annual Pancake Day, originally planned for Wednesday, will be postponed until a later date due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). A statement from...
-
-
Cape First celebrates centennial this weekendHow do you grow a church? Not just in weekend service attendance but in overall ministry impact. It's not an easy question. But listening to Pastor Gary Brothers, senior pastor of Cape First Church, you start to get an idea of how one of the area's...
-
Biden's 'charming' rudeness and instabilityThe left's reaction to Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's rude exchange with a union worker in Michigan is a case study on liberal hypocrisy and propaganda. You'd have to be living in a cave not to recognize that something is way off with...
-
A lifetime of memories which began in Dexter, MissouriI walked into an elementary school yesterday to vote and was immediately transported in memories, back to Southwest Elementary School in Dexter, Missouri. The art projects covering the walls. The table full of percussive instruments in the music...
-
Editorial (3/13/20)Science fair opens doors, provides opportunitiesWith 442 projects and more than 700 students representing 43 junior high and high schools, this was the biggest year yet, according to event organizers, for the Southeast Missouri Regional Science Fair. Dr. Chelsea Grigery, a pediatrician at...
-
Editorial (3/12/20)Patterson earns top honor; Redhawks set for NCAA Tournament appearanceRekha Patterson and the SEMO women's basketball team are the toast of the town. The Redhawks recently won the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament over No. 1 seed UT-Martin 64-47. While nothing beats a championship victory, the game itself may not have...
-
Column (3/12/20)The great coronavirus war is upon usTry this thought experiment. Envision the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as a living, breathing enemy -- which, of course, is exactly what it is. But imagine for a moment that we are in real war with a cognizant, thinking and clever enemy...
-
Column (3/11/20)Coronavirus comes to St. Louis; are we prepared?I was in St. Louis on Monday, and people were unnerved by the arrival of the coronavirus. Not so much that a student studying abroad in Italy came home to her family, fell sick and was diagnosed with the infectious disease, but that the student's...
-
Column (3/11/20)What we lose by closing community department storesFive years ago, the sad goodbye to an icon began when Macy's decided to close its flagship location in downtown Pittsburgh. The void, alas, still remains. For most of that building's storied 110-plus-year-old life, until Macy's took it 15 years ago,...
-
-
Editorial (3/9/20)Steps to prevent spread of COVID-19 also good general health tipsStories about COVID-19 continue to raise questions as the worldwide total surpassed 100,000 people late last week. Less than a quarter of a percent of these cases are in the United States. Still, it's important to take steps that can mitigate the...
-
-
Column (3/7/20)Shine Club students are changing the culture at Jackson schoolsWhile in elementary school three years ago, Jackson students Layla Pobst and Kate Lipke set out to create a club that would encourage fellow students to be more inclusive. But instead of a small club, the Shine Club became more about changing the...
-
Editorial (3/6/20)Make sure to vote Tuesday in Missouri presidential primaryMissouris presidential primary is only days always, but the political landscape is gaining a bit more focus. Following poor performances in South Carolina, South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar ended their...
-
-
-
Editorial (3/5/20)Honorees recognized for contributions to downtown CapeSeveral businesses and downtown champions were recognized last week at the annual Old Town Cape Dinner. This year's lineup: n Charles L. Hutson Visionary Award: James Stapleton, executive director of the Marquette Tech District Foundation. The award...
-
-
Editorial (3/2/20)Gardner, Thomsen to take on new opportunities following service on 32nd Judicial CircuitTwo local judges have been tapped for roles at the state and federal levels. Michael Gardner, a circuit judge on the 32nd Judicial Circuit of Cape Girardeau, Perry and Bollinger counties, was appointed by Gov. Mike Parson to the Missouri Court of...
-
Editorial (2/28/20)First-year hackathon produces ideas for downtown CapeFourteen students recently pitched ideas on how to increase foot traffic in downtown Cape Girardeau as part of a local hackathon. The event was modeled after IBM's Blue Hack competition. Participants were split into six teams where they were...
-
Editorial (2/27/20)Night to Shine is event worth celebratingOne of the feel-good events of the year was held earlier this month at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson. Working in conjunction with the Tim Tebow Foundation, the Jackson congregation hosted its second annual Night to Shine event to provide a...
-
-
-
Editorial (2/24/20)Donna Denson, local creatives honored at Addy AwardsLocal creatives were recognized Wednesday night during the American Advertising Federation of Cape Girardeau's 27th annual Addy Awards. Best of Show winners included rustmedia for design of flourish magazine, Red Letter Communications in both...
-
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.