COVID-19 briefly: Student Rec; voters' forum; courts; Schnucks hours; Boys and Girls Clubs; VA; bingo; GS cookies; Shawnee; guns and ammo;

Southeast closes Student Recreation

Southeast Missouri State University announced Monday evening Student Recreation will close at 6 p.m. today and remain closed until further notice.

University president Carlos Vargas sent a statement to the university community in which he said faculty are working toward delivering coursework to students without in-person classes, a move announced for the week of March 23. The university is on spring break this week.

"In preparation, this week, faculty members are working hard to transition coursework to alternative delivery modes, and I appreciate their efforts to pivot so quickly," he said.

Voters' forum canceled

A voters' forum, planned for March 30 and sponsored by League of Women Voters of Southeast Missouri, Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce and Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce, has been canceled.

State courts closed until April 3

In response to the coronavirus disease, the Supreme Court of Missouri has suspended all in-person proceedings in appellate and circuit courts, including all associate, family, juvenile, municipal and probate divisions, according to an order from Chief Justice George W. Draper III.

According to the Supreme Court order, the suspension is effective immediately and will last from today until April 3 and it may be extended if warranted by the circumstances of the ongoing pandemic.

"Despite the suspension of in-person court proceedings, Missouri courts must continue to carry out the core, constitutional functions of the Missouri judiciary as prescribed by law and continue to uphold the constitutional rights of litigants seeking redress in any Missouri court," the order stated.

The courts of the State of Missouri will remain open, according to the order, and some in-person proceedings regarding emergency orders and special exceptions are exempt from the suspension.

A full copy of the Missouri Supreme Court order is available online at www.courts.mo.gov/page.jsp?id=151973.

Schnucks scales back hours of business

A release from Schnucks said local stores, which had already reduced shopping hours, will further reduce hours. Open hours will now be from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The closed hours will allow the stores to better restock shelves, the release stated.

Boys and Girls Clubs close

Boys and Girls Clubs of Southeast Missouri have temporarily closed their locations.

"We encourage parents to go ahead and plan after-school care for their children as needed," a release stated. "We will work closely with SEMO and the local school systems to determine the appropriate time to open our club."

For more information, visit www.bgcsemo.org.

VA announces virus responses

Department of Veterans Affairs officials announced Monday several measures to combat spread of COVID-19.

John J. Pershing VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, has closed entrances, with the main entrance (urgent care) being the only entrance open to veteran access. The medical center has halted non-urgent elective procedures and is closing several offices contained inside the hospital.

Libby Johnson, associate director and crisis management incident commander, said the changes will go into effect at 6 a.m. today.

"We hope our veterans will remember to call before they come if they are experiencing flu-like symptoms, fever or respiratory distress. We will explore options for virtual visits and other ways to help keep them safe at home."

The medical center's telephone number is (573) 686-4151.

Bingo World to close for four weeks

Notre Dame Regional High School and Optimist Bingo announced Monday regularly scheduled bingo events have been canceled for four weeks.

"The safety of our volunteers and the communities we serve is of the utmost importance, and we are grateful for your understanding during these uncertain times," a release from Alex Jackson, chairman of Notre Dame Regional High School Bingo, and Mary Kirn, chairwoman of Optimist Club Bingo, said.

The release noted the groups will re-evaluate 48 hours prior to the next scheduled events April 15 and 17.

Girl Scouts end in-person cookie sales two weeks early

Anne Soots, chief executive officer of Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland, said Monday the organization has stopped its annual in-person cookie sales two weeks early.

"The safety and well-being of girls and volunteers is of paramount importance during all Girl Scout activities, especially the Girl Scout Cookie Program," she said in a release. "In light of the increasing threat of COVID-19 and in an abundance of caution, we are suspending direct sales of cookies as of Sunday, March 15, two weeks earlier than planned."

Online sales will continue.

"We are asking the community to continue to support Girl Scouts and purchase additional boxes of cookies," Soots said. "Buy cookies from local Girl Scouts online. You can order boxes for yourself or participate in the Cookie Share program for our military."

For more information, call toll-free (877) 312-4764 or email info@girlscoutsmoheartland.org.

Shawnee Community College

Kathleen Curphy, interim president, said Shawnee Community College in Ullin, Illinois, is preparing to move its courses online or using synchronous meeting delivery options, beginning March 23.

The school has canceled many events, including its annual career fair and High School Business Skills Competition.

For more information, visit the school's virus website, www.shawneecc.edu/statements-concerning-covid-19.

Gun, ammo sales spike

BOISE, Idaho (AP) -- The world's largest gun store, in metro Atlanta, has had lines that are six and eight people deep. A gun store in Los Angeles had lines stretching down the block. And at least one store in Idaho put limits on sales after its shelves were nearly cleared out.

Just as grocery stores have been stripped bare by Americans panicked by coronavirus, guns and ammunition have started flying off the shelves. Retailers say the buying frenzy is being fueled by consumers who are worried people are becoming so desperate and unpredictable, they need to ensure they can protect themselves.

Also potentially driving the sales are concerns elected officials may try to restrict access to firearms. A mayor in Illinois recently signed an executive order that would give her the right to ban the sale of guns or ammunition, as did the mayor of New Orleans.

Disinformation stoking fears

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Trump administration is alleging a foreign disinformation campaign is underway aimed at spreading fear in the country amid the coronavirus pandemic, three U.S. officials said Monday.

On Sunday, federal officials began confronting what they said was a deliberate effort by a foreign entity to sow fears of a nationwide quarantine amid the virus outbreak. Agencies took coordinated action Sunday evening to deny any such plans were put in place, as they tried to calm a nation already on edge by disruptions to daily life caused by the virus.

The three U.S. officials did not name the foreign entity they believe to be responsible. They spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive matters.

It was unclear whether the disinformation effort was related to administration officials' complaints in recent days China was spreading misinformation about the U.S.

Last week, the Pentagon accused the Chinese government of promulgating "false & absurd conspiracy theories about the origin of COVID-19 blaming U.S. service members."