City of Cape Girardeau takes steps to limit residents' possible exposure to coronavirus

The virus responsible for COVID-19 has not made a public appearance in Cape Girardeau as of Monday, but city officials announced a number of actions to lessen residents possible exposure.

City manager Scott Meyer announced the following actions, effective Tuesday through April 3, at Monday nights City Council meeting:

* Parks and Recreation community centers, gyms, workout facilities and meeting rooms will be closed. Rentals and parks programs have been postponed or canceled.

* City hall will be restricted to employees only. All public offices, including customer service/utility billing and Development Services are closed to the public. Utility bill payments may be made online or over the phone with a credit/debit card. Those wishing to pay in-person with cash or check can use the secure dropbox near city halls customer service entrance.

* Municipal courts will be canceled, and court offices will send out summonses with new court dates.

* Public access at Cape Girardeau fire and police stations will be limited to the lobby only.

* No visitors will be allowed to see inmates at Cape Girardeau Municipal Jail, with the exception of attorney-client visitations.

* Public Works will be closed to visitors.

* Water disconnects will be postponed to provide all households with access to water for hygiene purposes.

The city will continue to provide all critical and essential services, and all city department heads are authorized to make decisions regarding work-from-home arrangements and scheduling adjustments.

Citizens are advised to follow guidelines from the CDC to flatten the curve of COVID-19 cases by washing hands regularly and minimizing exposure to large crowds.

The list of affected city services is available online at www.cityofcapegirardeau.org/news/whats_new/coronavirus_information and a list of contact information for city departments may be found at www.cityofcapegirardeau.org/about/contact.