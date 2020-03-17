Supreme Court of Missouri suspends in-person proceedings in appellate, circuit courts

In response to the coronavirus disease, the Supreme Court of Missouri has suspended all in-person proceedings in appellate and circuit courts, including all associate, family, juvenile, municipal and probate divisions, according to an order from Chief Justice George W. Draper III.

According to the Supreme Court order, the suspension is effective immediately and will last from Tuesday until April 3 and it may be extended if warranted by the circumstances of the ongoing pandemic.

"Despite the suspension of in-person court proceedings, Missouri courts must continue to carry out the core, constitutional functions of the Missouri judiciary as prescribed by law and continue to uphold the constitutional rights of litigants seeking redress in any Missouri court," the order stated.

The courts of the State of Missouri will remain open, according to the order, and some in-person proceedings regarding emergency orders and special exceptions are exempt from the suspension.

A full copy of the Missouri Supreme Court order is available online at www.courts.mo.gov/page.jsp?id=151973 with a complete list of exceptions to the suspension.

"Any proceedings conducted in-person shall be limited to the attorneys, parties, witnesses, security officers and other individuals necessary to the proceedings as determined by the judge presiding over the proceedings," the order stated. "The judge presiding over such proceedings has the discretion to exercise his or her discretion in excusing jurors or other individuals that cannot or should not appear as a result of risks associated with COVID-19."

Judges and court clerks are encouraged "to utilize all available technologies" including email, teleconferencing and video conferencing to further limit in-person courtroom appearances, according to the order, and any local, criminal or civil rules limiting the ability to use such technologies are also suspended until April 3 or longer if necessary.

The order advised each courthouse to work with local law enforcement and county agencies to ensure courthouses remain accessible to carry out essential constitutional functions and time-sensitive proceedings.

"If it becomes necessary to close any courthouse during the suspension period, the courthouse shall develop procedures for ensuring the court remains accessible by telephone and e-mail to the extent possible during regular business hours," the order stated. "The Supreme Court of Missouri should be notified immediately of the closing of any courthouse, and notice of such closings should be disseminated to the local media and posted on the courthouse doors."

All judges will announce the dates to which their matters have been continued, and the public is advised to wait for notification from the courts regarding a new date before calling the courthouse.