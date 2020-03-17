Coronavirus opportunity for Trump

Letter to the Editor

Presidents can be largely defined by how they deal with crises or disasters: FDR during World War II, JFK and the Cuban Missile Crisis, George W. Bush after 9/11. I think the coronavirus crisis will go a long way to define President Trump.

At first he seemed slow to respond, in part, I think, because he saw it as another attempt by some to make mountains out of molehills, as with the Russian collusion investigation and his recent impeachment. But now that he knows the crisis is real, I believe his actions in the next few weeks will define him more than those of the past three years.

He has declared a national emergency and will likely be given broad powers to address the crisis, including the spending of large amounts of money. Such powers provide opportunity to do big things. If he now responds in a measured, bold way to lead America through the dangers, real and imagined, he will erase a lot of his past transgressions. In fact, I believe his actions in the coming weeks will pretty much determine his chances of reelection in the fall.

Although President Trump has a big mouth and an even bigger ego, I believe he has the strength and vision to be a good leader during a crisis. This is his opportunity to excel.

I'm not a Trump fan or a Trump hater, but for the country's sake I hope he does well.

GARY L. GAINES, Cape Girardeau