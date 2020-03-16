Cupcakes for Koalas

My 4th grade students at Jefferson Elementary School in Cape Girardeau, hosted a fundraiser last week, March 6th, 2020, to raise money to send to Australia to help aid the koala hospital. My students have been researching and learning information about the Australian wildfires. The students decided they wanted to be real life world changers and came up with a plan to help raise money. Each family helped donate the supplies of cake mix, eggs, icing and sprinkles. The students baked over 400 cupcakes to sell to the community and to the entire school. The students called 5 community partners, Wood and Huston Bank, Jared Ritter, Cape Public School Board Office, First State Community Bank, and Consolidated Grain and Barge to ask for orders and donations. The community sponsors gave close to $300 to support the cause. Next, the students hosted a school wide bake sale and sold cupcakes for $1 to all students and staff. The 4th graders earned $520 dollars in their fundraiser to send to help the koalas in need. My 4th grade students went above and beyond on this project and I am so proud of their efforts.