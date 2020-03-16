Cupcakes for Koalas

-
Cape Girardeau County officials discuss COVID-19 preparationsCape Girardeau County government officials are working with health authorities, emergency management staff and municipal leaders to make contingency plans for coping with the COVID-19 pandemic, should they be needed. "We're currently coordinating...
Notre Dame suspends 'face to face' classes until April 3, as of Wednesday; Jackson public schools 'cancel' class until April 3, beginning Tuesday2Several school districts in Cape Girardeau County are considering whether to temporarily close in response to the growing threat of the COVID-19 pandemic. Notre Dame and Jackson public school have made their decison.
COVID-19 briefly: Cape, Jackson Chambers postpone events, encourage virtual eventsAdd the Cape and Jackson Chambers of Commerce to the list of organizations canceling events due to the novel coronavirus. Cape Chamber sent an email to members Monday morning announcing the cancellation of the following events: Business After Hours...
Local lawmakers weigh in on prescription monitoring legislation2Members of the Missouri Senate on Thursday approved legislation creating a statewide prescription drug monitoring program, an electronic database to monitor the prescription and dispensing of all Schedule II, III and IV controlled substances Similar...
Smith defends vote against COVID-19 relief proposal8Timing and substance drove Southeast Missouri's congressman to vote against a coronavirus relief package. Republican 8th District Rep. Jason Smith said the 110-page bill landed on his desk a half hour before the vote, just after midnight early...
COVID-19 briefly: Pancake Day; SEMO meeting canceled; tax assistance; Mo. 5th case; Trump negative; Ga. primaryPancake Day, scheduled for Wednesday, will be postponed until a later date, Dean Reeves, president of the Cape Girardeau Noon Lions Club, announced Friday. According to a news release, upon recommendation of the Cape Girardeau County Health...
Smith proposal targets price gouging16Southeast Missouris congressman is targeting those who would unreasonably benefit financially from the ongoing pandemic. Republican 8th District Rep. Jason Smith has introduced the Preventing Pandemic Profiting Act. The measure would prevent price...
Photo Gallery 3/15/20Cape First celebrates 100 years of worshipMore than 1,000 churchgoers attended Cape First Church's centennial services Sunday, March 15, 2020, in Cape Girardeau. Founded in 1920, the church celebrated 100 years with a display of church artifacts from the past century and a timeline of...
Updates about local events and services impacted by coronavirus, including what's been cancelledCape Girardeau city changes how it can accept utility bill payments. Parks and Rec department still deliberating future plans. SEMO cancels events through April 17. Lincoln Day postponed. Stock market soars. Plus more.
In the mail: Census invites should be arriving soonMissouri residents should begin receiving invitations to respond to the 2020 Census any day now, said Melissa Stickel, executive director of Community Partnership in Cape Girardeau. Stickel was appointed by Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox to head the...
Local hospitals brace for COVID-19 screenings2As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread across the nation, Cape Girardeau health care providers are bracing for the possibility of coronavirus patients in Southeast Missouri. Although neither SoutheastHEALTH nor Saint Francis Healthcare System...
As American as apple pie: The Pie Safe offers slices of pie, nostalgia4The Pie Safe Bakery & Cafe stands in the former Bank of Pocahontas, a village in northern Cape Girardeau County tucked into an area rich in beauty and tradition. The building dates to the early 1900s. Owner Sharon Penrod has operated the Pie Safe...
New system online for Cape Girardeau police reports after cyberattack2Police reports made in the City of Cape Girardeau are again publicly accessible through a new, online crime-mapping system on the citys website, which returned to functionality Thursday. Developed by the public-safety software company TriTech...
Women more likely to be victims of scammers, BBB warns, offers advice3Scammers are becoming more sophisticated than ever, and women are statistically slightly more likely to fall prey to a scammer although men tend to lose more money when they fall victim, said Whitney Quick, regional director of the Better Business...
Southeast suspends week of classes in response to coronavirus concerns2Southeast Missouri State University on Thursday announced it would suspend classes from March 23 through 27 in an effort to limit the possibility of exposure to COVID-19, also known as coronavirus, to the campus and Cape Girardeau...
Most read 3/13/20Missouri has second coronavirus case as cancellations growSPRINGFIELD, Mo. Missouri has recorded a second case of the novel coronavirus, officials said Thursday, as events were canceled across the state because of concerns over COVID-19. The person is in his or her early 20s and had recently traveled...
Filling your weekend with something great: Pi Day and music galoreTomorrow is Pi Day! Yes, it's the day to celebrate pi, a mathematical figure used to calculate the surface area or diameter of a circle, by eating pie. Any way you slice it, it's a wonderful chance to dig into dessert and enjoy a math lesson. Or...
Emergency personnel respond to fire at Havco Wood Products4Firefighters from multiple local agencies responded to Havco Wood Products in Scott City on Thursday morning after a fire ignited in a silo. The fire was dispatched to the Scott City Fire Department shortly before 7 a.m. as a thick morning fog...
Cape Schools to dismiss early due to inclement weather, Jackson continuing to monitor reports7Due to the forecast of potential severe weather, schools in the Cape Girardeau School District will let out early today, according to communications director Kristin Tallent. As of 1:30 p.m., Jackson School District had no plans for dismissal at...
Local News 3/12/20Fake Facebook post says first coronavirus case reported in Southeast Missouri; it's wrong1Southeast Missouri Hospital officials contacted the Southeast Missourian Thursday morning to report a fake post circulating on Facebook. The post, which uses the Southeast Missourian logo, wrongly says that a press conference is scheduled at the...
Most read 3/12/20Missouri launches hotline for COVID-19 information2In an effort to provide current and accurate information about COVID-19, commonly known as coronavirus, the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services on Wednesday created a toll-free hotline to answer any questions the public might have on the...
Most read 3/11/20'They got their wish': Cape Girardeau couple married 68 years die within hours of each otherThe Rev. Jack Cathcart and Barbara Cathcart were never apart, up until the day they died, daughter Cynthia Cathcart recalled. They had always said, since we were children, We want to die together. We never want to be without the other one,...
Most read 3/10/20SEMO relocates day care services due to mold concerns2Moisture on walls and windows discovered inside Southeast Missouri State Universitys child day care center has caused the university to vacate the facility while a potential mold problem is resolved. Meanwhile, the 164 children served by the...
Most read 3/10/20Skeletal remains found in Joiner, Arkansas, near purse containing ID for Michele BellSkeletal remains were found Monday near Joiner, Arkansas, next to a purse containing identification for a Missouri woman who disappeared three months ago. Michele Bell, 36, of Caruthersville, Missouri, was last seen Dec. 9 at Interstate 55...
Most read 3/9/20From the Business Desk ... Next generation takes over Busch's Kennel; Hat World Lids co-founder Glenn Campbell to retireAs a dog owner, I periodically need to board my pooch when my wife and I take off for a rare weekend getaway or when life is a little too hectic -- like when our granddaughter, Emmy Kate, was born a few weeks ago. I tend to use several area kennels...
Cupcakes for Koalas
My 4th grade students at Jefferson Elementary School in Cape Girardeau, hosted a fundraiser last week, March 6th, 2020, to raise money to send to Australia to help aid the koala hospital. My students have been researching and learning information about the Australian wildfires. The students decided they wanted to be real life world changers and came up with a plan to help raise money. Each family helped donate the supplies of cake mix, eggs, icing and sprinkles. The students baked over 400 cupcakes to sell to the community and to the entire school. The students called 5 community partners, Wood and Huston Bank, Jared Ritter, Cape Public School Board Office, First State Community Bank, and Consolidated Grain and Barge to ask for orders and donations. The community sponsors gave close to $300 to support the cause. Next, the students hosted a school wide bake sale and sold cupcakes for $1 to all students and staff. The 4th graders earned $520 dollars in their fundraiser to send to help the koalas in need. My 4th grade students went above and beyond on this project and I am so proud of their efforts.
