Notre Dame suspends 'face to face' classes until April 3, as of Wednesday; Jackson public schools 'cancel' class until April 3, beginning Tuesday

By Jay Wolz

Southeast Missourian

The largest school system in Cape Girardeau County, Jackson R-2, announced Monday afternoon it will cancel school for several weeks beginning Tuesday in response to COVID-19. The announcement by the Jackson district came hours after Notre Dame Regional High School announced it, too, will suspend face-to-face classes starting Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Cape Girardeau Board of Education has scheduled an emergency meeting for 5 p.m. today to discuss its options while other schools in the area also consider whether or not to close.

We are moving through unchartered waters during this time of COVID-19, Jackson superintendent John Link said in a letter Monday afternoon to district families. After gathering information from our local health officials, other area school officials, as well as listening to parents and community leaders, we have decided to cancel school Tuesday, March 17th - Friday, April 3rd.

Link said the district will use the rest of this week for professional development and planning.

We realize the hardship being out of school places on families, he continued. We are developing a plan to assist our families during this time.

In addition to canceling classes, Link said there will be no school events or sports practices the rest of this week.

Link said the district will use all communication channels to alert families about how to access (school) resources in the coming days and weeks. The district plans to provide frequent updates about the situation through the districts website, texts, emails and social media.

The safety of our students, staff and community is our highest priority, he said. We will continue to evaluate the next steps for our school as information becomes available.

At Notre Dame Regional High School, principal Tim Garner said discussions began last week about whether to temporarily close the school in accordance with a recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to discourage gatherings of 50 or more people.

In a letter to students, families, faculty and staff members Monday morning, Notre Dame principal Tim Garner said traditional classroom activities at the school will be suspended until April 3 when we will reevaluate the situation.

This decision was not made lightly, and we feel that it is the correct decision for the time being, Garner said in his letter to Notre Dame students, families, faculty and staff, announcing the suspension of classroom instruction until at least April 3 when we will reevaluate the situation. In the meantime, the school will continue with online learning.

As we transition to online learning, students that do not have a suitable device at home may check out a Chromebook by parent request from the (schools) media center, he said.

In addition to in-person classes, Notre Dame is also suspending all spring sports, activities and other events. We also ask parents to keep students at home as much as possible, Garner said. The effectiveness of this process is increased and infections are minimized if there is isolation between groups of people.

There are approximately 500 students enrolled at Notre Dame, the vast majority of whom at least have cellphones, Garner told the Southeast Missourian and said smartphones and other devices will allow students to keep up with school assignments while school is closed. In addition, the schools faculty will maintain office hours and will be available for students to reach by phone.

Were also looking at the possibility of having teachers record short video segments to go with class instruction, Garner said.

The Notre Dame principal said the decision to temporarily suspend classes at Notre Dame was made in coordination with the Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau which, he said, will likely temporarily close all Catholic schools in the diocese in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Scott County R-IV announced on its Facebook page Monday afternoon they will also be closed Tuesday through April 3.

All school activities, including athletic and extracurricular practices and competitions, will be canceled during the time school is closed, according to the post. It is also important to note that all outside groups will not be allowed on campus.

The school district will provide lunch to all school-aged students in the district beginning Thursday. Details will be announced by the end of day Wednesday, according to the post.