Southeast Missourian

Notre Dame suspends 'face to face' classes until April 3, as of Wednesday; Jackson public schools 'cancel' class until April 3, beginning Tuesday

By Jay Wolz ~ Southeast Missourian
Tuesday, March 17, 2020

The largest school system in Cape Girardeau County, Jackson R-2, announced Monday afternoon it will cancel school for several weeks beginning Tuesday in response to COVID-19. The announcement by the Jackson district came hours after Notre Dame Regional High School announced it, too, will suspend face-to-face classes starting Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Cape Girardeau Board of Education has scheduled an emergency meeting for 5 p.m. today to discuss its options while other schools in the area also consider whether or not to close.

We are moving through unchartered waters during this time of COVID-19, Jackson superintendent John Link said in a letter Monday afternoon to district families. After gathering information from our local health officials, other area school officials, as well as listening to parents and community leaders, we have decided to cancel school Tuesday, March 17th - Friday, April 3rd.

Link said the district will use the rest of this week for professional development and planning.

We realize the hardship being out of school places on families, he continued. We are developing a plan to assist our families during this time.

In addition to canceling classes, Link said there will be no school events or sports practices the rest of this week.

Link said the district will use all communication channels to alert families about how to access (school) resources in the coming days and weeks. The district plans to provide frequent updates about the situation through the districts website, texts, emails and social media.

The safety of our students, staff and community is our highest priority, he said. We will continue to evaluate the next steps for our school as information becomes available.

At Notre Dame Regional High School, principal Tim Garner said discussions began last week about whether to temporarily close the school in accordance with a recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to discourage gatherings of 50 or more people.

In a letter to students, families, faculty and staff members Monday morning, Notre Dame principal Tim Garner said traditional classroom activities at the school will be suspended until April 3 when we will reevaluate the situation.

This decision was not made lightly, and we feel that it is the correct decision for the time being, Garner said. In the meantime, the school will continue with online learning.

As we transition to online learning, students that do not have a suitable device at home may check out a Chromebook by parent request from the (schools) media center, he said.

In addition to in-person classes, Notre Dame is also suspending all spring sports, activities and other events. We also ask parents to keep students at home as much as possible, Garner said. The effectiveness of this process is increased and infections are minimized if there is isolation between groups of people.

There are approximately 500 students enrolled at Notre Dame, the vast majority of whom at least have cellphones, Garner told the Southeast Missourian and said smartphones and other devices will allow students to keep up with school assignments while school is closed. In addition, the schools faculty will maintain office hours and will be available for students to reach by phone.

Were also looking at the possibility of having teachers record short video segments to go with class instruction, Garner said.

The Notre Dame principal said the decision to temporarily suspend classes at Notre Dame was made in coordination with the Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau which, he said, will likely temporarily close all Catholic schools in the diocese in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Scott County R-IV announced on its Facebook page Monday afternoon they will also be closed Tuesday through April 3.

All school activities, including athletic and extracurricular practices and competitions, will be canceled during the time school is closed, according to the post. It is also important to note that all outside groups will not be allowed on campus.

The school district will provide lunch to all school-aged students in the district beginning Thursday. Details will be announced by the end of day Wednesday, according to the post.