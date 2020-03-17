COVID-19 briefly: Cape, Jackson Chambers postpone events, encourage virtual events

Add the Cape and Jackson Chambers of Commerce to the list of organizations canceling events due to the novel coronavirus.

Cape Chamber sent an email to members Monday morning announcing the cancellation of the following events: Business After Hours (March 17), Leadership Cape (March 19), First Friday Coffee (April 3) and Emerge Young Professionals Summit (April 17). Committees will meet virtually. Members are encouraged to use the Member Information Center for virtual networking and online training opportunities.

"The Chamber, MAGNET and Visit Cape offices will remain open for business," according to an email from Cape Chamber marketing and communications specialist Taylor Laws. "However, we may operate on reduced office hours and will be integrating remote work as needed. If you would like to visit us, we encourage you to call ahead. (And then wash your hands!)"

While people practice social distancing, the chamber encouraged customers shop locally as the COVID-19 pandemic could particularly affect small businesses.

The Jackson Chamber has postponed all events until May 1. A previously scheduled in-person event titled "Reducing the Risk: How to Stay Physically & Financially Healthy During the Covid-19 Crisis" has been changed to a virtual gathering at 8 a.m. March 24 on the chamber's Facebook page.