COVID-19 briefly: Pancake Day; SEMO meeting canceled; tax assistance; Mo. 5th case; Trump negative; Ga. primary

Lions' Pancake Day postponed to later date

Pancake Day, scheduled for Wednesday, will be postponed until a later date, Dean Reeves, president of the Cape Girardeau Noon Lions Club, announced Friday.

According to a news release, upon recommendation of the Cape Girardeau County Health Department, "it was determined that the prudent course of action was to postpone next week's event."

Pancake Day regularly serves thousands of area residents.

"The Cape Girardeau Noon Lions Club is proud of the longstanding tradition that provides tens of thousands of dollars for charity, but the safety of the community we love so much is our first priority," the release stated.

Any pre-purchased tickets will be honored at the rescheduled event.

Foundation meeting, President's Council Dinner canceled

Southeast Missouri State University's Foundation Board meeting and the annual Presidents Council Dinner, scheduled for March 27, have been canceled because of concerns over COVID-19, Trudy Lee, Southeast's interim vice president for advancement and executive director of the Foundation, announced Friday.

Lee said she did not know whether the board meeting would be rescheduled for a later date.

Seniors tax assistance suspended

AARP Tax-Aide free tax preparation assistance services has been closed nationwide until further notice.

This affects area sites in Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Marble Hill, Advance, Sikeston, Chaffee and Benton, Missouri.

An official with the service said filing deadlines for federal and state taxes are expected to be extended.

White House: Trump tests negative for virus

WASHINGTON -- After days of resisting screening for the coronavirus, President Donald Trump tested negative for the virus, officials said Saturday night. Meanwhile, the White House began checking the temperature of anyone coming into close contact with the president and other officials.

Prior to his testing, Trump said his personal physician told him he didn't show symptoms and didn't need to take the test. But Trump decided to do it anyway after repeated questions from reporters about why he was hesitating to undergo screening when he had been exposed to at least three people who have tested positive for the virus.

The White House released the test results just hours after Trump told reporters he had been tested and his temperature was "totally normal." He was recently in contact with three people at his Florida resort who have tested positive for the virus, including two aides to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

Georgia moves presidential primary

ATLANTA -- Georgia's March 24 presidential primaries have been postponed until May because of fears over the new coronavirus, state election officials announced Saturday, a day after Louisiana also pushed back its primaries.

In-person early voting, which began statewide March 2, will be halted and the election will be moved to May 19, when Georgia's other 2020 primary elections are being held, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said in a statement.

 From staff and wire reports