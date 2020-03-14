Local hospitals brace for COVID-19 screenings

Centers for Disease Control

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread across the nation, Cape Girardeau health care providers are bracing for the possibility of coronavirus patients in Southeast Missouri.

Although neither SoutheastHEALTH nor Saint Francis Healthcare System have treated any patients with COVID-19, both have announced a number of measures they're enacting in response to the pandemic, including the process people who believe they may have coronavirus should use to report their symptoms.

"We have set up a COVID-19 resource center and are taking the proper precautions as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services," according to a statement provided by SoutheastHEALTH.

Saint Francis echoed Southeast's statement, adding it is "taking the coronavirus disease pandemic very seriously."

Both Saint Francis and Southeast have set up patient triage protocols specifically designed to handle coronavirus screening and management of patients who test positive for COVID-19.

SoutheastHEALTH

Attendants are being added to the entrances of Southeast's ambulatory clinics -- including Southeast's West Campus and Cancer Center, it's medical office building on Broadway, its clinics in Doctors' Park and the Southeast primary and urgent care practices in Jackson.

Those attendants will ask patients about travel out of the country and if they are experiencing coronavirus symptoms (fever, cough or shortness of breath). If patients reply "yes" to these questions, they'll be given a mask and taken to a designated waiting area away from other patients. Exams will be performed in a designated exam room by staff wearing personal protective equipment.

"Once a patient has been examined, medically advised and discharged, an attendant will escort them to the nearest exist if they are discharged to home," according to Southeast's coronavirus exam protocols.

Patients who report to Southeast's emergency services or ambulatory clinics with COVID-19 symptoms will, if they meet CDC guidelines, be assessed by a health care provider and will have a flu and/or step swab based on symptoms and if determined necessary. In addition, they will also have a respiratory screening if deemed appropriate.

If those tests are negative, patients will be screened and tested for COVID-19 based on specific criteria established by the CDC and DHSS and, if appropriate, specimens will be sent to the Missouri State Lab in Jefferson City for processing.

"If a patient's symptoms are severe and warrant immediate hospitalization, they will be placed in isolation with a dedicated care team in a dedicated room," according to Southeast's coronavirus protocols. "If symptoms do not warrant hospitalization, patients will be sent home with instructions to self-isolate."

Saint Francis Healthcare

"At Saint Francis, we have set up 'incident command' and are taking a team-based approach to managing this situation," according to a statement. "Incident command is a widely-used emergency management system utilized for strategic and comprehensive management of emergencies."

Saint Francis recommends if people experience COVID-19 symptoms, they should "stay home and self-quarantine." In addition, Saint Francis suggests people use the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services' coronavirus 24-hour hotline, (877) 435-8411, to address any concerns regarding symptoms they might have.

"If you are having a medical emergency, please proceed to the nearest emergency room," according to the Saint Francis statement. "If you are not in need of lifesaving services, please do not come to the emergency department (but) call the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services hotline for guidance."

Saint Francis will follow similar screening procedures as Southeast outlined, and officials said it is prepared to handle any increase in patient activity due to coronavirus screenings and patient care.

"We have thoroughly checked all personal protective equipment supplies and increased central equipment supplies," the Saint Francis statement said. "We are sufficiently supplied for all health care needs."

Visitor restrictions

Both Southeast and Saint Francis have instituted visitor restrictions for the time being with no more than two visitors permitted per patient and no visitors under age 12. Saint Francis has further stipulated each patient have only two visitors for their entire hospitalization, no visitors will be permitted for adult intensive care and isolation patients and only one visitor for emergency patients. In addition, Saint Francis recommends, "anyone over the age of 55 not visit Saint Francis Medical Center."

Saint Francis has suspended volunteer and valet services and, starting Monday, Southeast will also discontinue volunteer services "until further notice," although "valet service provided for Southeast Cancer Center patients will continue to operate until further notice in an effort to make visits to the Cancer Center as stress-free for our most vulnerable patients."

In their respective statements, both Southeast and Saint Francis said access to their facilities will be restricted to certain entrances and everyone who enters will be screened and will have access to hand sanitizers.

"We are no longer permitting outside groups to use our conference rooms (and are limiting on-site staff meetings and using web-based communication platforms to communicate with employees and off-site clinics," according to the Saint Francis statement.

Southeast also noted several of its sponsored events are being canceled or postponed "to limit group congregation in tight spaces" including a volunteer recruitment luncheon that was planned for March 25, an event for seniors scheduled for March 26 and the hospital's Patient Experience Extravaganza, which was to be held April 22.

