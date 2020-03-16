Cape County election success

Letter to the Editor

Kudos to Cape County Clerk, Kara Summers.

Kara always goes above and beyond in her desire to serve our citizens in a timely, effective and ethical manner as she administers all voter registration, elections and absentee voting in Cape Girardeau County. Our recent presidential preference voting was another example of her servant leadership.

Kara and her dedicated staff trained and mentored some 200 volunteers across our county, a task that requires more than three hours of training for each volunteer. Once again, we experienced a smooth flow in our voting process.

Karas leadership is always practiced in visible attitude and dedication. Congratulations to Kara, her staff and all the volunteers who worked so very hard to insure the entire voting process. For all they do I have two words: Thank you!

DOUG AUSTIN, Cape Girardeau