Civic meals are example of why Southeast Missouri is a great place to live
Like many other events, the Cape Girardeau Noon Lions Club announced last week the organizations annual Pancake Day, originally planned for Wednesday, will be postponed until a later date due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
A statement from the organization: Since several thousand area residents are regularly served during Pancake Day, it was determined that the prudent course of action was to postpone next weeks event. The Cape Girardeau Noon Lions Club is proud of the longstanding tradition that provides tens of thousands of dollars for charity, but the safety of the community we love so much is our first priority.
Tickets for the event will be honored once a new date has been selected.
This editorial isnt just about Pancake Day. The beloved community celebration will be rescheduled, and at that time many will make their way to the Arena Building to enjoy a local tradition.
The Cape Noon Optimist Club just wrapped up its annual Chili Day. Funds raised support local youth sports, booster clubs and youth and government day. If you missed our coverage, you can view photos and read a recap story with this editorial.
The Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation Foundations Spaghetti Day is another local function held in the fall. Jackson and other area towns host similar events, each raising funds for important causes. And during the Lenten season, there are a number of fish fry gatherings.
Each event plays an important role, with many volunteers and businesses giving of their time and financial resources.
We look forward to such events returning, hopefully soon. In the meantime, postponing large gatherings makes sense.
