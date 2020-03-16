Prayer 3-16-20

More to explore
Local lawmakers weigh in on prescription monitoring legislationMembers of the Missouri Senate on Thursday approved legislation creating a statewide prescription drug monitoring program, an electronic database to monitor the prescription and dispensing of all Schedule II, III and IV controlled substances Similar...
Smith defends vote against COVID-19 relief proposalTiming and substance drove Southeast Missouri's congressman to vote against a coronavirus relief package. Republican 8th District Rep. Jason Smith said the 110-page bill landed on his desk a half hour before the vote, just after midnight early...
COVID-19 briefly: Pancake Day; SEMO meeting canceled; tax assistance; Mo. 5th case; Trump negative; Ga. primaryPancake Day, scheduled for Wednesday, will be postponed until a later date, Dean Reeves, president of the Cape Girardeau Noon Lions Club, announced Friday. According to a news release, upon recommendation of the Cape Girardeau County Health...
Smith proposal targets price gouging12Southeast Missouris congressman is targeting those who would unreasonably benefit financially from the ongoing pandemic. Republican 8th District Rep. Jason Smith has introduced the Preventing Pandemic Profiting Act. The measure would prevent price...
Photo Gallery 3/15/20Cape First celebrates 100 years of worshipMore than 1,000 churchgoers attended Cape First Church's centennial services Sunday, March 15, 2020, in Cape Girardeau. Founded in 1920, the church celebrated 100 years with a display of church artifacts from the past century and a timeline of...
Updates about local events and services impacted by coronavirus, including what's been cancelledCape Girardeau city changes how it can accept utility bill payments. Parks and Rec department still deliberating future plans. SEMO cancels events through April 17. Lincoln Day postponed. Stock market soars. Plus more.
In the mail: Census invites should be arriving soonMissouri residents should begin receiving invitations to respond to the 2020 Census any day now, said Melissa Stickel, executive director of Community Partnership in Cape Girardeau. Stickel was appointed by Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox to head the...
Local hospitals brace for COVID-19 screenings3As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread across the nation, Cape Girardeau health care providers are bracing for the possibility of coronavirus patients in Southeast Missouri. Although neither SoutheastHEALTH nor Saint Francis Healthcare System...
As American as apple pie: The Pie Safe offers slices of pie, nostalgia4The Pie Safe Bakery & Cafe stands in the former Bank of Pocahontas, a village in northern Cape Girardeau County tucked into an area rich in beauty and tradition. The building dates to the early 1900s. Owner Sharon Penrod has operated the Pie Safe...
New system online for Cape Girardeau police reports after cyberattack2Police reports made in the City of Cape Girardeau are again publicly accessible through a new, online crime-mapping system on the citys website, which returned to functionality Thursday. Developed by the public-safety software company TriTech...
Women more likely to be victims of scammers, BBB warns, offers advice3Scammers are becoming more sophisticated than ever, and women are statistically slightly more likely to fall prey to a scammer although men tend to lose more money when they fall victim, said Whitney Quick, regional director of the Better Business...
Southeast suspends week of classes in response to coronavirus concerns3Southeast Missouri State University on Thursday announced it would suspend classes from March 23 through 27 in an effort to limit the possibility of exposure to COVID-19, also known as coronavirus, to the campus and Cape Girardeau...
Most read 3/13/20Missouri has second coronavirus case as cancellations growSPRINGFIELD, Mo. Missouri has recorded a second case of the novel coronavirus, officials said Thursday, as events were canceled across the state because of concerns over COVID-19. The person is in his or her early 20s and had recently traveled...
Filling your weekend with something great: Pi Day and music galoreTomorrow is Pi Day! Yes, it's the day to celebrate pi, a mathematical figure used to calculate the surface area or diameter of a circle, by eating pie. Any way you slice it, it's a wonderful chance to dig into dessert and enjoy a math lesson. Or...
Emergency personnel respond to fire at Havco Wood Products4Firefighters from multiple local agencies responded to Havco Wood Products in Scott City on Thursday morning after a fire ignited in a silo. The fire was dispatched to the Scott City Fire Department shortly before 7 a.m. as a thick morning fog...
Cape Schools to dismiss early due to inclement weather, Jackson continuing to monitor reports7Due to the forecast of potential severe weather, schools in the Cape Girardeau School District will let out early today, according to communications director Kristin Tallent. As of 1:30 p.m., Jackson School District had no plans for dismissal at...
Fake Facebook post says first coronavirus case reported in Southeast Missouri; it's wrong1Southeast Missouri Hospital officials contacted the Southeast Missourian Thursday morning to report a fake post circulating on Facebook. The post, which uses the Southeast Missourian logo, wrongly says that a press conference is scheduled at the...
Missouri launches hotline for COVID-19 information2In an effort to provide current and accurate information about COVID-19, commonly known as coronavirus, the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services on Wednesday created a toll-free hotline to answer any questions the public might have on the...
51st Lincoln Day to feature Republican officeholders, candidates11Gov. Mike Parson, 8th District Rep. Jason Smith and many of Missouris Republican state officeholders will be among the featured speakers this weekend at the 51st annual Cape Girardeau County Lincoln Day program. The event, sponsored by the Cape...
Top-scoring science projects going to international competition in May1After Tuesdays 64th annual Southeast Missouri Regional Science Fair in Cape Girardeau, three students are taking their projects to an international competition in Anaheim, California. Two students from Jackson High School, Mallorie Coffee and...
Most read 3/11/20'They got their wish': Cape Girardeau couple married 68 years die within hours of each otherThe Rev. Jack Cathcart and Barbara Cathcart were never apart, up until the day they died, daughter Cynthia Cathcart recalled. They had always said, since we were children, We want to die together. We never want to be without the other one,...
Most read 3/10/20SEMO relocates day care services due to mold concerns2Moisture on walls and windows discovered inside Southeast Missouri State Universitys child day care center has caused the university to vacate the facility while a potential mold problem is resolved. Meanwhile, the 164 children served by the...
Most read 3/10/20Skeletal remains found in Joiner, Arkansas, near purse containing ID for Michele BellSkeletal remains were found Monday near Joiner, Arkansas, next to a purse containing identification for a Missouri woman who disappeared three months ago. Michele Bell, 36, of Caruthersville, Missouri, was last seen Dec. 9 at Interstate 55...
Most read 3/9/20From the Business Desk ... Next generation takes over Busch's Kennel; Hat World Lids co-founder Glenn Campbell to retireAs a dog owner, I periodically need to board my pooch when my wife and I take off for a rare weekend getaway or when life is a little too hectic -- like when our granddaughter, Emmy Kate, was born a few weeks ago. I tend to use several area kennels...
Most read 3/9/20River Campus to expand, renovate Cape Restaurant Supply as art complexThe River Campus at Southeast Missouri State University will soon include an art complex to house ceramics, sculpture and painting students, further unifying the Holland College of Arts and Media to better meet accreditation recommendations...