Science fair opens doors, provides opportunities
With 442 projects and more than 700 students representing 43 junior high and high schools, this was the biggest year yet, according to event organizers, for the Southeast Missouri Regional Science Fair.
Dr. Chelsea Grigery, a pediatrician at SoutheastHEALTH and one of the event champions, told the Southeast Missourian the event has grown in student participation by 40% since 2010. She attributed much of it to teacher interest.
"What's most important to me is the senior division," she told the Southeast Missourian. "It matters so much for college applications and scholarships."
Jackson High School students Mallorie Coffee and Elijah Jones, both juniors, along with Hayti High School senior Hannah Davis will take their projects to the international competition in Anaheim, California.
Coffee's entry focused ways to prevent antibiotic resistance. Jones looked at the synthesis of the molecule lindbergin E to fight disease in developing nations.
Davis participated in a pilot program in St. Louis, running "millions of DNA sequences" to find gene therapy options for some diseases. It's currently being peer reviewed at Saint Louis University and may be published.
You can read more about these projects and others in stories by Marybeth Niederkorn available with this editorial on semissourian.com.
Congratulations to Coffee, Jones and Davis. We wish you the best at the international competition. Thanks also to all the students -- and the educators behind them -- for participating. We are firm believers in active learning. These opportunities provide tremendous educational experiences, open doors for college scholarships, and encourage students to consider careers in science.
Classroom instruction is vital, but finding ways to use this education in a real-world application is equally important. Science fairs like the one held in Cape Girardeau can provide this opportunity.
Comments
-
Editorial (3/12/20)Patterson earns top honor; Redhawks set for NCAA Tournament appearanceRekha Patterson and the SEMO women's basketball team are the toast of the town. The Redhawks recently won the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament over No. 1 seed UT-Martin 64-47. While nothing beats a championship victory, the game itself may not have...
-
Column (3/12/20)The great coronavirus war is upon usTry this thought experiment. Envision the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as a living, breathing enemy -- which, of course, is exactly what it is. But imagine for a moment that we are in real war with a cognizant, thinking and clever enemy...
-
Column (3/11/20)Coronavirus comes to St. Louis; are we prepared?I was in St. Louis on Monday, and people were unnerved by the arrival of the coronavirus. Not so much that a student studying abroad in Italy came home to her family, fell sick and was diagnosed with the infectious disease, but that the student's...
-
Column (3/11/20)What we lose by closing community department storesFive years ago, the sad goodbye to an icon began when Macy's decided to close its flagship location in downtown Pittsburgh. The void, alas, still remains. For most of that building's storied 110-plus-year-old life, until Macy's took it 15 years ago,...
-
-
Editorial (3/9/20)Steps to prevent spread of COVID-19 also good general health tipsStories about COVID-19 continue to raise questions as the worldwide total surpassed 100,000 people late last week. Less than a quarter of a percent of these cases are in the United States. Still, it's important to take steps that can mitigate the...
-
-
Column (3/7/20)Shine Club students are changing the culture at Jackson schoolsWhile in elementary school three years ago, Jackson students Layla Pobst and Kate Lipke set out to create a club that would encourage fellow students to be more inclusive. But instead of a small club, the Shine Club became more about changing the...
-
Editorial (3/6/20)Make sure to vote Tuesday in Missouri presidential primaryMissouris presidential primary is only days always, but the political landscape is gaining a bit more focus. Following poor performances in South Carolina, South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar ended their...
-
Column (3/5/20)Medicaid expansion will benefit patients, state economyAs a practicing physician of 36 years, there's nothing worse than seeing a patient with a late-stage illness that likely could have been prevented if only they had come to see me earlier -- but didn't, because their job doesn't offer insurance, and...
-
-
-
Editorial (3/5/20)Honorees recognized for contributions to downtown CapeSeveral businesses and downtown champions were recognized last week at the annual Old Town Cape Dinner. This year's lineup: n Charles L. Hutson Visionary Award: James Stapleton, executive director of the Marquette Tech District Foundation. The award...
-
Column (3/4/20)The Golden Age of Cape Girardeau restaurants, part IISomeone asked me after my first column, what exactly is a Golden Age. To me, its a time when something in life is at its peak. And here in 2020: Never before have we been blessed with so many different options of restaurants with flavors from...
-
-
Democrat debate: Save the black folkSince I filed this column, three "contestants" -- Tom Steyer, Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar --have departed the game show stage. Watching Tuesday night's South Carolina Democratic debate was rather fascinating. Actually, it was more of a cross...
-
-
Thank you for the honor of serving as your circuit judgeFor the past five years, I have been privileged to serve the people of Bollinger, Cape Girardeau and Perry Counties as Circuit Judge of the 32nd Judicial Circuit. I am very grateful to Gov. Parson and the members of the Appellate Judicial Commission...
-
Editorial (3/2/20)Gardner, Thomsen to take on new opportunities following service on 32nd Judicial CircuitTwo local judges have been tapped for roles at the state and federal levels. Michael Gardner, a circuit judge on the 32nd Judicial Circuit of Cape Girardeau, Perry and Bollinger counties, was appointed by Gov. Mike Parson to the Missouri Court of...
-
Editorial (2/28/20)First-year hackathon produces ideas for downtown CapeFourteen students recently pitched ideas on how to increase foot traffic in downtown Cape Girardeau as part of a local hackathon. The event was modeled after IBM's Blue Hack competition. Participants were split into six teams where they were...
-
Editorial (2/27/20)Night to Shine is event worth celebratingOne of the feel-good events of the year was held earlier this month at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson. Working in conjunction with the Tim Tebow Foundation, the Jackson congregation hosted its second annual Night to Shine event to provide a...
-
-
-
Editorial (2/24/20)Donna Denson, local creatives honored at Addy AwardsLocal creatives were recognized Wednesday night during the American Advertising Federation of Cape Girardeau's 27th annual Addy Awards. Best of Show winners included rustmedia for design of flourish magazine, Red Letter Communications in both...
-
Editorial (2/21/20)Great Race returns to favorite stop (Cape Girardeau) this summerA popular event drawing an expected 500 visitors will return to Cape Girardeau's downtown this summer. The Hemmings Motor News Great Race, which last came to town in 2013, is a 2,300-mile trek from San Antonio to Greenville, South Carolina featuring...
-
Editorial (2/20/20)Jackson bricklayer cracks top 10 at national competitionJackson resident J.T. Payne knows a thing or two about bricklaying -- and he's apparently pretty efficient at the craft. The 27-year-old bricklayer competed in the 18th annual Bricklayer 500 Championship earlier this month held in Las Vegas. Payne...
-
-
Letter (2/14/20)The mix of politics and religionThe Rev. Billy Graham once said: "It would disturb me if there was a wedding between the religious fundamentalists and the political right. The hard right has no interest in religion except to manipulate it." At the recent national prayer breakfast,...
-
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.