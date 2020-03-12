Ozark Trail Association Named Conservation Organization of the Year
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Media Contact:
Abi Jackson
Ozark Trail Association Named Conservation Organization of the Year
Potosi, Missouri, March 12, 2020 The Conservation Federation of Missouri (CFM) honored leading citizen conservationists and natural resource professionals at the 84th Annual Conservation Federation of Missouri Awards Ceremony on Friday March 6th during their Annual Convention in Jefferson City. The Ozark Trail Association (OTA), a 501(c)3 non-profit volunteer organization based in Potosi, MO, was named the 2019 Conservation Organization of the Year. Each year, CFM recognizes outstanding achievements in conservation activities such as conserving our air, water, soil and wildlife resources, an ongoing challenge that requires a continuing commitment by all citizens.
The OTA was recognized for their outstanding contribution to the conservation effort by CFM, a state-wide organization, for demonstrating keen interest in projects and programs within the state which deal with basic and serious natural resource problems and evolving an action program stemming from that interest. The mission of the OTA is to develop, maintain, preserve, promote and protect the rugged, natural beauty of the 430+ mile Ozark Trail (OT), a National Recreation Trail. The OT, one of the 20 longest backcountry trails in the nation, traverses 12 counties and is a gateway to the interior of the Missouri Ozarks.
OTA volunteers keep the trail in top shape for users who will benefit from the positive impact on their health and wellness through hiking, trail running, backpacking, mountain biking, or horseback riding. Since the OTAs founding in 2002, volunteers have donated over 141,000 hours to enhance the recreation opportunities in our local communities which benefit trail towns in the area and the many outfitters near the corridor. Trails serve as hands-on environmental classrooms for people of all ages and trail building is a great opportunity for youth and adults to get outdoors. Trail work brings together state, federal and private landowners to create an area for future generations to enjoy that is unique and nationally significant. The Ozark Trail is a family-friendly resource for all ages and individuals from a multitude of backgrounds that are passionate about conserving the great outdoors. The OTA welcomes volunteers of all ages and abilities, as long as they dont mind getting a little dirty. To find out how you can join the Ozark Trail Association in assisting land stewards along the Ozark Trail in providing beautifully maintained trails for the public and helping to preserve the Ozark Trail, visit www.ozarktrail.com.
The Ozark Trail Association was honored to accept this award from such an esteemed organization and looks forward to continuing trail work here in the Ozarks. CFM is a private organization made up of thousands of Missourians who work together to better our natural resources and represent Missouris citizen conservationists. To learn more about the Conservation Federation of Missouri, visit their website at www.confedmo.org.
