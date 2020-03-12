Missouri S&T professor named AGC National Educator; names Cape Girardeau student for scholarship

ROLLA, Mo.  The Associated General Contractors of America (AGC) awarded its 2020 Outstanding Educator Award to Dr. Eric Showalter, a professor of civil engineering at Missouri University of Science and Technology, at the AGC Annual Convention in Las Vegas. Each year, AGC recognizes an educator who makes a significant mark in the field of construction education.

Receiving the AGC Outstanding Educator Award is a highlight of my career, says Showalter. To be nominated was an honor. I appreciate the support of my colleagues, friends, students and AGC.

The honor includes a $5,000 cash award for Showalter and two $2,500 scholarships for the coming academic year for students of Showalters choosing. He has named two undergraduates in civil engineering to receive the scholarships: Devin Schrieber of Waterloo, Illinois, and Raymond Boos of Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

Dr. Showalter has established a high standard of quality for the education of future civil engineers at Missouri S&T, said Dr. Richard Wlezien, vice provost and dean of the College of Engineering and Computing. We are proud of his work and congratulate him on this well-deserved recognition.

Showalter has been on the faculty at Missouri S&T for 20 years. He is assistant chair of civil engineering and director of undergraduate advising in the civil, architectural and environmental engineering department. He also advises the student chapter of AGC on campus, the Concrete Canoe team and a team with Engineers Without Borders.

In spring 2010, Showalter worked in Tallinn, Estonia, through the Fulbright Scholar program, teaching green construction classes and advising masters degree students at Tallinn University of Technology. Showalter is a Deans Education Scholar in S&Ts College of Engineering and Computing. Prior to his academic career, Showalter worked in the construction industry for five years.