Missouri launches hotline for COVID-19 information

In an effort to provide current and accurate information about COVID-19, commonly known as coronavirus, the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services on Wednesday created a toll-free hotline to answer any questions the public might have on the subject.

DHSS reported that as of Wednesday, 65 Missourians had been tested for the virus that causes COVID-19. One of those tests, that of a St. Louis County woman who had recently returned from Italy, indicated a presence of the virus. She has been quarantined at home along with several other people who have been in contact with her.

Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center executive director Jane Wernsman said earlier this week she was aware of one or two residents from Southeast Missouri who have been tested, but those tests were negative for coronavirus.

Wernsman said the health center staff has received many calls from people inquiring about coronavirus, its symptoms and prevention.

The DHSS hotline, staffed by nurses and other health care professionals, is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and can be reached at (877) 435-8411.

Communication is vital to our response to this rapidly-evolving situation, said Dr. Randall Williams, DHSS director, in a statement about the hotline. For those who may be at risk for COVID-19, we encourage them to utilize this hotline or call their health care provider or local public health agency to inform them of their travel history and symptoms. Theyll be instructed on how to receive care without exposing others to the possible illness.

For more information, visit www.health.mo.gov/coronavirus.

Also Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Health and Senior Services announced Missouri will receive $9.9 million as its share of coronavirus funding recently approved by Congress.

Pandemic

The World Health Organization on Wednesday declared the coronavirus outbreak a global pandemic. More than 126,000 coronavirus cases have been reported worldwide since mid-January when the first cases were reported in China. The virus now affects 122 countries and territories and has resulted more than 4,600 deaths.

In the United States, more than 1,100 coronavirus cases and at least 37 deaths have been reported since mid-February. As of Wednesday afternoon, coronavirus cases had been reported in 41 states and the District of Columbia.

To help curb the spread of the disease, health officials and agencies such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are recommending people frequently wash their hands, stay home if they feel sick and avoid large crowds where the virus might be present.

NCAA

The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) announced Wednesday fans will not be allowed to attend the mens and womens basketball tournaments that begin next week in order to help stop the potential spread of the virus.

That means the Southeast Missouri State University womens basketball team, winner of the Ohio Valley Conference tournament last weekend, will make its first NCAA tournament appearance since 2007 in front of thousands of empty seats.

SEMO

Meanwhile, social media posts this week have alluded to steps that might be taken at Southeast Missouri State University in response to coronavirus. Some posts have gone so far as to suggest the campus may end the spring semester early or might only conduct classes online and not in classrooms until the pandemic is no longer a threat.

University spokeswoman Ann Hayes confirmed there is a leadership group (on campus) that has been convening regularly to discuss a variety of implications of the outbreak.

However, she emphasized no decision concerning coursework, as it relates to coronavirus, has been made.

The universitys spring break is scheduled for next week.

