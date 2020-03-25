Raising Littermate Pups

Submitted photo.

Dawn and Violet. Sisters. Still together as they approach their first birthday on March 6. Bringing them home was the easy part. Raising them, however, has been a lesson in canine management.

Steven Bender

When my chocolate Lab, Abbie, died last April from a mast cell tumor, I went looking for a new pup just a few weeks later. Without getting into details, I will say this household ended up with two littermates.

The term littermate syndrome didnt enter my vocabulary until about the fourth month when they would constantly play-fight. One year later, they still want to do so, but with less interest.

By now, most families would have surrendered or rehomed one of them. But thats not happening with these two. My mother claims one as hers (Violet), and the other is mine (Dawn).

The hardest part about raising them has been having to do everything twice to keep them separated. Take one for a potty break, switch out and take the other. Going for walks without a leash was a disaster until I gently introduced them to an e-collar. Just a few corrections early on, and they behave much better. These two are progressing while together. Hopefully someday, theyll settle down.

To keep them from play-fighting in the house, Ill give them both a deer antler or Nylabone. It never fails, though, one will steal the others right out of her mouth. They do that even when two other chew toys are lying around. Sounds like a couple of 7-year-old kids, doesnt it?

The two have their different characteristics. Violet likes to sit in a chair and stare out of the living room window. Dawn will ride to town in the Cherokee passenger seat, turn her head to me and just stare. Shell sit on the sidewalk bench with me, look me in the eyes, and stare. Shell sit in a marsh with me, look at me, and stare. It is endearing.

Violet loves to lie on the couch. Dawn loves to watch birds fly, and whether they are waterfowl or buzzards, she doesnt care. Dawn got her first duck this duck season, a wood duck hen that Im having mounted.

Though raising littermates has been a challenge and stressful at times, this household isnt giving them up for anything. They do love each other, showing affection with licks and nibbles. They are family. They know theyre blood. They are loved. You can follow their antics on Instagram, at @violet.dawn.comics or on my Facebook page, facebook.com/steven.bender.121.