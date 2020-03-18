Going Hog Wild for More than 40 Years
Jacob Wiegand ~ Southeast Missourian
The Hotop familys hog butchering tradition
For the Hotops of Perry County, observing family tradition begins before dawn.
When the January sky lightens around 6:50 a.m., the family works together to light a fire. The soon-crackling blaze signals the beginning of a day of hog butchering on the Hotops property near Brazeau in Perry County.
As the family starts the fire under a large pot, the adults load the firewood from the farm under its metal bottom. Out of the pots the family uses, the middle and largest will contain a stew simmering through the day; the other two smaller ones hold hot water for handwashing and cooking smaller items.
While the fire warms the cold January air, the family members catch up and sip coffee. More than 20 members of the family, in addition to extended family and friends, gather throughout the day.
Its a long day, and its a hard day, but its fun, Allen Hotop says. Everyone used to do it out of necessity now its a novelty.
The late Reuben Hotop began the butchering and cooking tradition in 1978, Pat Hotop says. While the family members remember the origin or exact time differently, the common thread is that its centered on the Hotops dedication to family. Many of the attendees Allen, Pat, Ronnie, Mike and Paul Hotop, Wanda Schremp and Diane Mahnken are siblings and children of Reuben, who carry on the tradition. Seven of the 12 siblings were present at the 2020 hog butchering, Mike says.
Now, weve done it so long, we keep doing it, Allen says.
Twenty minutes after 7 a.m., a truck pulls up the muddy gravel drive carrying already-processed hogs in a flatbed trailer. After the truck is parked, pairs of adult family members help to carry the hogs from the trailer to tables inside the shed on the property.
The seven hogs are processed at Reis Meat Processing in Pocahontas and divided among the Hotop families. Most families bring home the equivalent of a half hog in meat and divide the total cost between everyone. Pat says each hog costs 50 or 60 cents per pound, which usually means around a $150 expense for each family bringing home hog meat.
After the hogs are divided into halves for each family, everyone works together to separate the portions of meat. Mike says while this part of the process involves a lot of physical work, everyone enjoys the time spent together.
The family members place pieces of meat hog head, liver and kidneys in the large pot of boiling water, stirring occasionally throughout the day with a skimmer tool.
The stew cooks for two to three hours while the family creates sausage from portions not used in other cooking. Using a meat saw and meat grinder, the family processes the sausage to later bring home.
Around 9 a.m., Aunt Wanda as the family calls her, arrives, greeting everyone with coffee, milk and doughnuts from Hoeckleles Bakery in Perryville, Missouri. As everyone gathers around the breakfast she provides, their breath can be seen in the chilly January air. Pat says the temperature has never stopped the family from enjoying the hog butchering.
In fact, the family has hosted this event every year since 1987, Roger Schremp, Wandas husband, says. The only year the family decided against it, Pat says, was when the area received 12 to 14 inches of snow. Through rain, below-freezing temperatures, high winds and snowy conditions, Pat says the family has continued the tradition no matter the weather conditions.
Around 11 a.m., the stew finishes cooking, which prompts a family member to check to ensure the meat is fully cooked. If the meat is tender, the family removes it from the boiling pot and sits it on a table to remove the bones.
While the family enjoys dining on the hog around noon, the resounding answer is that the most important part of the day is tradition. Allen says the family has been hosting annual hog butchering events even before he was old enough to participate.
My dad and his brothers were doing this even before I was born, Allen says. And so theyve done it for years and years.
All the participants at the hog butchering are connected to the family, Allen says. Throughout the years, the tradition has grown as grandchildren, nieces, nephews and family friends gather with the Hotops. He explains that while all the individuals attending the hog butchering are interconnected, they each bring their own personalities to the yearly gathering.
Paul brings his sons, Adam and Grant, to the hog butchering. Adam, 15, has been coming since he was a few months old. He says he loves the aspect of tradition during the family gatherings. While hes usually tasked with cleaning buckets during the day, he says hell help with anything.
At the end of the day, though, his favorite part of the family tradition is trying the food the family makes.
I like the tradition, eating all the good food, all the cooked food when its just coming straight out of the kettle, Adam says. A little salt, mhmm!
