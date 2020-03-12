Unearth Your Gardens Potential

Markus Spiske

Five tips from a local expert

If you miss cool, dewy mornings listening to birds as you tend to your garden, youre in luck: the gardening season is upon us. The final tendrils of winter are releasing their grasp, and springs mellow days are almost here to stay.

Before you begin sowing this years crop, local horticulture specialist Donna Aufdenberg has advice for gardeners of all experience levels. Here are five tips she has specifically for those in Southeast Missouri.

1. Protect seedlings during cooler temps.

While the spring sun is delivering warmer rays of sunshine, nights this time of year can still dip below freezing. Aufdenberg recommends taking precautions to help your plants remain warm during the chilly evenings: To protect plants from frost, gardeners can try frost blankets, Hot Kaps and even buckets, she says.

No matter which item you choose, be sure you place it over plants early in the evening so the days warmth is captured before lower temperatures set in. Frost blankets and buckets dont require holes if theyre only covering plants at night  just remember to remove the items each morning. Hot Kaps can insulate plants until the freezing temperatures are gone for good. If youre using pots, Aufdenberg advises moving containers against brick or other heat radiators when freezing temperatures are predicted.

2. Have your soil tested every three years.

Soil testing is a great way to figure out exactly what your soil needs to produce flourishing plants. Whether you have a smaller garden or commercial crops, monitoring the nutrients in your soil and adjusting your fertilizer accordingly is one of the most beneficial things you can do for your plants, Aufdenberg says. When youre in between crops, bring your soil to the MU Extension office, and for less than $20, theyll provide recommendations based on your soils pH, organic matter and other nutrient levels. This test is critical for certain plants like blueberries, which require soil with high acidity to thrive.

Aufdenberg also provides some words of caution: avoid at-home soil testing kits. When it comes to these kits, theres a lot of room for error, and too many variables can get introduced, she says. In the end, its better to trust the professionals with your soil. Youll enjoy accurate and reliable results you can confidently act on.

Soil testing is open year-round, but keep in mind that spring is the scientists busy season. You may be waiting longer for the results this time of year than if you send your samples in the fall.

3. Protect plants from the suns scorching rays.

Missouri weather is volatile, so it should come as no surprise that in addition to preparing for the colder evenings, you also need to prepare for hot summer days. Aufdenberg explains that warm-season crops are bred to handle the heat, but summers have been trending hotter than some plants can handle. If youve noticed sunburned tomatoes, you can shield them by putting straw over the top of cages or by using a light shade cloth like sheer curtains to protect plants during intense heat waves, she says. If you opt for a shade cloth, make sure you leave the east side open so the morning sun can reach your plants.

4. Add organic matter to your soil.

One ongoing myth in the area is that adding sand to clay soil can make it more hospitable to plants and easier to work with. Unfortunately, Aufdenberg says, youll actually end up with concrete. Instead, add organic matter to your soil at the beginning of the growing season each year. Organic matter can be autumn leaves, herbicide-free grass clippings and/or compost materials. Organic matter not only improves the drainage of clay soil but also releases nutrients that improve plants overall.

5. Feed your brain.

The range of products promising to boost flowers and develop productive plants is astounding, and while some of them might actually perform, continuing your gardening and plant education is a much better return on your investment. Feed your brain, Aufdenberg concludes. There are a variety of classes offered throughout the area that can help you discover new tools and techniques that will enhance your garden.

Aufdenbergs expertise doesnt stop here. She offers a wealth of gardening knowledge, and even has two personal greenhouses. To see her or other area master gardeners in person, attend a local workshop or seminar. Youll get plant care advice that will help extend the life of your plants, and youll learn even more best practices for bountiful gardening in Southeast Missouri.

Upcoming gardening workshops

Cape County Health Department & Parks and Recreation Foundation

Garden Workshop Series

Register for free or learn more online at cityofcape.org/adultclasses. All classes are on Tuesdays from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Shawnee Park Center unless otherwise noted.

Seed Starting

March 3, 2020

Location: Charles Hutson Horticulture Greenhouse

Sustainable Garden Inspirations

April 7, 2020

Small Berries

May 5, 2020

Rooted in Science: Horticultural Science & Gardening Myths

June 2, 2020

Lasagna Gardening

July 7, 2020

Canning & Preserving Your Garden

August 4, 2020

Missouri Department of Conservation

Register or learn more by calling

(573) 290-5218. This class takes place at the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center.

Native Plant & Garden Seminar

March 14, 2020

7:45 a.m. to 3 p.m.

$9 per person

MU Extension Classes

Register or learn more by calling

(573) 243-3581. All classes take place at the Cape Girardeau County Extension office

in Jackson.

Beginning Gardening 101

March 9, 2020

6 p.m.

$5 per person

Master Gardener Training

Starts April 17, 2020

11-week course

Fridays, 9 a.m. to noon

$200 per person