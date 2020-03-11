Age Spots: An Easy Way to Make a Difference

The Missouri Silver Haired Legislature  often called SHL  is a group of Missouri citizens aged 60 or older who volunteer their time to advocate on behalf of the older adults in Missouri. These delegates are elected from each of the 10 Area Agencies on Aging (AAA) in Missouri. Each AAA delegation consists of 12 representatives and three senators. The Missouri Silver Haired Legislature, created in 1973, is the first such organization in the United States.

Elections are held in May, and after the election and appointment of officers, the local SHL delegates meet to discuss issues that affect Missouri seniors. Each AAAs delegation can submit up to seven proposals they have voted as important to them, their area and the seniors of Missouri. A smaller committee then considers these proposals, and similar proposals are combined. Then, the approved proposals are debated in a model legislative session patterned after the Missouri General Assembly. The session is held in Jefferson City in the fall of each year. Many of the activities take place in the Senate and House chambers of the Capitol building. This legislative session allows SHL delegates to debate the different priorities from all over the state and select the ones that best help Missouri seniors.

To be a SHL delegate, one should be able to travel to Jefferson City and/or Cape Girardeau for meetings. It is beneficial for the elected person to be able to send and receive emails, because when the state legislators are in session, things happen quickly, and many times, you are contacted on the day of a hearing asking you to contact your state legislator the same day. One should also be interested in the betterment of the lives of Missouri senior citizens.

Each SHL delegate is active in his or her community work all year as advocates for senior issues. Many of the legislators contact SHL delegates asking for their input on proposed legislation.

Elections will be held Tuesday, May 12, at the Senior Nutrition Centers during regular business hours. There are no term limits, so a delegate may be re-elected to an unlimited number of terms. If you are interested in becoming a SHL delegate, you should file a Declaration of Candidacy with Aging Matters, the Southeast Missouri Area Agency on Aging office. This statement must arrive in the office by close of business on Tuesday, April 28. You may obtain an application by contacting our office at 1 (800) 392-8771 or locally at (573) 335-3331, or pick one up at your local senior center. There are eight seats up for election this year  two Senate seats and six Representative seats, with one additional Representative seat currently vacant. Please consider making a difference in your community by joining the SHL.