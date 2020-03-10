*Menu
Southeast Missourian

Both Chaffee Robotics teams move onto Worlds

User-submitted story by Jamie Nix
Tuesday, March 10, 2020
Both of the Chaffee Robotics teams qualified to compete at the World FIRST Tech Challenge competition in Houston, TX in April. The teams competed at Rolla, MO on Saturday March the 7th at the Missouri State Championship. Revolution Robotics were on the Event Winning Alliance. Girls With Attitude placed 3rd in the Inspire Award. 48 teams qualified for the State competition with only 10 advancing to Worlds.

