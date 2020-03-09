Jackson 8th Grade Girls Volleyball team wins Scott City Tournament

Business Notebook: Jackson restaurant on the market for just under $2M

Delmonico's Steakhouse, 2951 Old Orchard Road in Jackson, just west of the Interstate 55-U.S. 61 interchange, is for sale. Realtor Jared Ritter said the 10-year-old, 8,970-square foot building and the property it sits on (just under 1.4 acres) went...