Southeast Missourian

Jackson 8th Grade Girls Volleyball team wins Scott City Tournament

User-submitted story by Matthew Roethemeyer
Monday, March 9, 2020
The Jackson 8th-grade girl's volleyball team won the Scott City Tournament this past weekend. Girls in Picture 2 Ella Domian, 5 Nadia Wasilewski, 6 Whitney Langford, 8 Grace Newell, 10 Holland Guilliams, 11 Payton Gannon, 18 Trinity Mouser, 22 Charlee Koepp, 23 Sydnie Floyd, 24 Candence Mungle, and  Coach Dave Mirly

