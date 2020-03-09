Beware of socialism

-
Editorial (3/9/20)Steps to prevent spread of COVID-19 also good general health tipsStories about COVID-19 continue to raise questions as the worldwide total surpassed 100,000 people late last week. Less than a quarter of a percent of these cases are in the United States. Still, it's important to take steps that can mitigate the...
-
Column (3/7/20)Shine Club students are changing the culture at Jackson schoolsWhile in elementary school three years ago, Jackson students Layla Pobst and Kate Lipke set out to create a club that would encourage fellow students to be more inclusive. But instead of a small club, the Shine Club became more about changing the...
-
Editorial (3/6/20)Make sure to vote Tuesday in Missouri presidential primaryMissouris presidential primary is only days always, but the political landscape is gaining a bit more focus. Following poor performances in South Carolina, South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar ended their...
-
Column (3/5/20)Medicaid expansion will benefit patients, state economyAs a practicing physician of 36 years, there's nothing worse than seeing a patient with a late-stage illness that likely could have been prevented if only they had come to see me earlier -- but didn't, because their job doesn't offer insurance, and...
-
-
-
Editorial (3/5/20)Honorees recognized for contributions to downtown CapeSeveral businesses and downtown champions were recognized last week at the annual Old Town Cape Dinner. This year's lineup: n Charles L. Hutson Visionary Award: James Stapleton, executive director of the Marquette Tech District Foundation. The award...
-
Column (3/4/20)The Golden Age of Cape Girardeau restaurants, part IISomeone asked me after my first column, what exactly is a Golden Age. To me, its a time when something in life is at its peak. And here in 2020: Never before have we been blessed with so many different options of restaurants with flavors from...
-
-
Democrat debate: Save the black folkSince I filed this column, three "contestants" -- Tom Steyer, Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar --have departed the game show stage. Watching Tuesday night's South Carolina Democratic debate was rather fascinating. Actually, it was more of a cross...
-
-
Thank you for the honor of serving as your circuit judgeFor the past five years, I have been privileged to serve the people of Bollinger, Cape Girardeau and Perry Counties as Circuit Judge of the 32nd Judicial Circuit. I am very grateful to Gov. Parson and the members of the Appellate Judicial Commission...
-
Editorial (3/2/20)Gardner, Thomsen to take on new opportunities following service on 32nd Judicial CircuitTwo local judges have been tapped for roles at the state and federal levels. Michael Gardner, a circuit judge on the 32nd Judicial Circuit of Cape Girardeau, Perry and Bollinger counties, was appointed by Gov. Mike Parson to the Missouri Court of...
-
Column (2/29/20)Cape man remembers Iwo Jima 75 years laterOn Feb. 19, 1945, American forces invaded the Pacific island of Iwo Jima for what became an important five-week battle during World War II. But on Tuesday -- the day we spoke for this interview -- there was another anniversary on the mind of...
-
-
Editorial (2/28/20)First-year hackathon produces ideas for downtown CapeFourteen students recently pitched ideas on how to increase foot traffic in downtown Cape Girardeau as part of a local hackathon. The event was modeled after IBM's Blue Hack competition. Participants were split into six teams where they were...
-
Editorial (2/27/20)Night to Shine is event worth celebratingOne of the feel-good events of the year was held earlier this month at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson. Working in conjunction with the Tim Tebow Foundation, the Jackson congregation hosted its second annual Night to Shine event to provide a...
-
-
-
Column (2/26/20)Is Bernie Sanders the weakest opponent against Trump?So far Sanders has avoided the kind of media scrutiny that is usually leveled against Republicans. Expect that to change -- at least until it becomes a foregone conclusion that he'll be the Democrat candidate for president. Then expect Trump's...
-
Column (2/25/20)If adulting were easy, more adults would do itAdulting isn't easy. If it were, more adults would do it. Now, I've never been a fan of the term. In fact, "adulting" gets under my skin, but I'm in a season of life that has caused me to see that at times, it's the best description of the...
-
Editorial (2/24/20)Donna Denson, local creatives honored at Addy AwardsLocal creatives were recognized Wednesday night during the American Advertising Federation of Cape Girardeau's 27th annual Addy Awards. Best of Show winners included rustmedia for design of flourish magazine, Red Letter Communications in both...
-
Editorial (2/21/20)Great Race returns to favorite stop (Cape Girardeau) this summerA popular event drawing an expected 500 visitors will return to Cape Girardeau's downtown this summer. The Hemmings Motor News Great Race, which last came to town in 2013, is a 2,300-mile trek from San Antonio to Greenville, South Carolina featuring...
-
Editorial (2/20/20)Jackson bricklayer cracks top 10 at national competitionJackson resident J.T. Payne knows a thing or two about bricklaying -- and he's apparently pretty efficient at the craft. The 27-year-old bricklayer competed in the 18th annual Bricklayer 500 Championship earlier this month held in Las Vegas. Payne...
-
-
Editorial (2/19/20)Congratulations to Semoball Awards fall sports finalistsThe road to the 2020 Semoball Awards began recently as the fall sports finalists for several high school sports categories were announced. Volleyball finalists: Mekenzie Yount, Dexter; Roz Schrader, Advance; Alyssa Miles, Advance; Melena Green,...
-
Letter (2/14/20)The mix of politics and religionThe Rev. Billy Graham once said: "It would disturb me if there was a wedding between the religious fundamentalists and the political right. The hard right has no interest in religion except to manipulate it." At the recent national prayer breakfast,...
-
Beware of socialism
When India won independence from Great Britain in 1947, Jawahar Lal Nehru became free India's first prime minister. He was a great admirer of Soviet Union and a confirmed Socialist. He took charge of a huge bureaucracy left behind by the British and run by Indians.
Soon, the central government controlled everything: Telephone, electricity, road transportation, police, gas, cement, sugar, rice and all essential commodities. In addition, the government controlled auto manufacturing, steel industry and all other essential industries. All import was stopped in the name of encouraging local manufacturing.
The massive bureaucracy managed all these businesses, and was given unlimited authority to issue or deny permits to private entrepreneurs. The result was unbridled corruption. Bureaucrats began to extort bribes to provide even minor services such as issuing license to drive a car or even a motorcycle. Even to buy a car or a motorcycle, one had to bribe officials. To get permit for cement, sugar, cooking gas, rice, one had to go through a "broker" who extorted huge bribes. Bribes collected went all the way to the top including corrupt politicians who protected bureaucrats.
There was no legal recourse as courts were already flooded with thousands of unresolved cases and were also corrupt. The entire government became a fine-tuned corrupt machinery to squeeze bribes from even poor people. This culture of corruption pervades every aspects of life in India to this day even though more recently the government has become slightly more capitalistic.
K.P.S. KAMATH, Cape Girardeau