Prayer 3-9-20

More to explore
-
River Campus to expand, renovate Cape Restaurant Supply as art complexThe River Campus at Southeast Missouri State University will soon include an art complex to house ceramics, sculpture and painting students, further unifying the Holland College of Arts and Media to better meet accreditation recommendations...
-
Southeast alumna evacuated, describes fear, panic in China during coronavirus outbreakWhen Southeast Missouri State University alumna Ashley Books accepted an invitation to serve as an English teacher with the Peace Corps in China, she was told to make it her home. Less than a year later, she was evacuated and forced to leave her...
-
Missouri to hold presidential preference primary TuesdayMissouri voters will head to the polls Tuesday for the presidential preference primary election. Heres where and when to find the polls in the area. According to the Missouri Secretary of States website, all polling locations across the state are...
-
Seabees gather for 78th birthday celebration at veterans memorial in PerryvillePERRYVILLE, Mo. A local veterans group celebrated the 78th anniversary of the Seabees with a birthday celebration Saturday morning at the Missouris Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Perryville. A hybrid of the Navy and Marine branches of the...
-
Friends of Saint Francis hosts fifth annual galaWhen youre in a tough spot, you need a friend. Thats how Saint Francis Foundation vice president Jimmy Wilferth described the Friends of Saint Francis during its fifth annual The Friends Gala on Saturday night. A entity of the Saint Francis...
-
-
-
-
City, county voters to decide tax issues in April election11A pair of half-cent sales taxes will be on the line when voters in Cape Girardeau and Cape Girardeau County go to the polls April 7. Cape Girardeau residents will be asked whether they wish to renew the city's Transportation Trust Fund sales tax for...
-
Group effort behind the scenes at Optimist Chili Day1Early Wednesday morning, members of the Cape Noon Optimist Club started making the title fare for the club's 36th annual Chili Day at Cape Girardeau's A.C. Brase Arena Building. With 20 pounds of beef and 10 pounds of pork in each batch of chili,...
-
Dad, daughter interpret each other's artworksWalk into the Arts Council main gallery in downtown Cape Girardeau, and see work hung in pairs. On the left, an original artwork, and on the right, the interpretation. One is rendered in fabrics, the other in paint. One by the daughter, the other by...
-
Suspect charged in connection with Friday stabbing2An early-morning stabbing Friday on the 500 block of Bellevue Street in Cape Girardeau resulted in non-life-threatening injuries and an arrest. According to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann, at 4:05 a.m. Friday officers received a report of a...
-
-
-
Art Van closing stores but Hutson's to remain open9Art Van Furniture announced Thursday plans to close all of its company-owned stores. Hutsons/Art Van Furniture in downtown Cape Girardeau, however, will remain open. We are the only co-branded Art Van store in the country, Hutsons co-owner...
-
Newman Center prepares for final Masses ahead of demolitionLeaders of the Newman Center at Southeast Missouri State University on Thursday vacated the building at 512 N. Pacific St. they have called home for 58 years to make way for demolition and the construction of a new center in its place. The Newman...
-
No deal: Contract terminated between Saint Francis, UnitedHealthcare7The contract between Saint Francis Healthcare System and UnitedHealthcare has expired. Beginning today, March 5, Saint Francis facilities are no longer in-network with United, according to a news release issued Thursday by Saint Francis...
-
Schools, churches, hospitals prepare for COVID-19 response2While there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Missouri, officials are taking steps to prevent the diseases spread and prepare for any cases that may develop. Southeast Missouri State University is suspending all university-affiliated travel to...
-
A ghost of a chance for Friday the 13th fun, and more aheadTriskaidekaphobia, or fear of the number 13, has been around for centuries, said Christy Mershon, interim director of the Economic and Business Engagement Center at Southeast Missouri State University. Friday is an unlucky day, too. So why not have...
-
Newman Center to offer Catholic education for credit through Aquinas Institute for Catholic StudiesSoutheast Missouri State University students and adult learners will soon have the chance to pursue Catholic education for college credit. The Aquinas Institute for Catholic Studies will be the first of its kind in Southeast Missouri, according to...
-
Best Bets: Music and lots of foodThree Cape Girardeau-based bands will perform live, original music tonight in a show at Shakers Bar in downtown Cape. Isabella, Guy Morgan and The Scatterguns will team up for a downtown throwdown at the bar, 2 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau. Zach...
-
Juvenile detained after unfounded 911 call describing rifles, armored car, explosives1A series of unclear and disorganized threats were reported to 911 operators in Cape Girardeau during calls early Thursday morning, according to police Sgt. Joey Hann. The callers location was tracked to the Red Star Boat Dock, where officers...
-
Interstate 55 in Cape County reduced for median workSouthbound Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County will be reduced to one lane as contractor crews perform median cross-over work. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release, this section of highway is one mile north of Exit...
-
-
VIP plans expansion of Heartland facility to begin food repackaging, increase recycling work6After nearly 35 years on the drawing board, Heartland Industries in Cape Girardeau has started work on a project to double the size of its warehouse and production facility in anticipation of business growth. When completed later this year, the...
-
Each for Equal women's networking event MondayEach woman individually can make a big difference collectively for all women, and thats the theme behind Mondays networking and forum event, Each for Equal. The event pairs students in Southeast Missouri State Universitys Golden Z Club chapter,...
-
Nell Holcomb district voters to weigh Proposition Hawks on April ballotCape Girardeau County voters will soon have the chance to vote on an operating levy increasing the Nell Holcomb School Districts tax rate by 47 cents to $4.07. The levy will appear on the April 7 ballot for voters within the school district and...
-
-
Most read 3/4/20The Golden Age of Cape Girardeau restaurants, part II4Someone asked me after my first column, what exactly is a Golden Age. To me, its a time when something in life is at its peak. And here in 2020: Never before have we been blessed with so many different options of restaurants with flavors from...
-
Most read 3/4/20Deadline arrives for Saint Francis, UnitedHealthcare6Today is the last day UnitedHealthcare insurance customers will be able to use Saint Francis Healthcare System facilities at "in network" rates, unless the two organizations arrive at an agreement on a contract. United terminated its contract with...
-
Most read 3/3/20Witness testifies, third allegation presented against retired Catholic priest1BLOOMFIELD, Mo. One witness took the stand and publicly testified to his allegations of being sexually assaulted by retired Catholic priest Fred Lutz at a bond hearing Monday. The retired priest was arrested Feb. 19 at his home in Springfield,...
-
-
Most read 3/2/20Business Notebook: Jackson restaurant on the market for just under $2MDelmonico's Steakhouse, 2951 Old Orchard Road in Jackson, just west of the Interstate 55-U.S. 61 interchange, is for sale. Realtor Jared Ritter said the 10-year-old, 8,970-square foot building and the property it sits on (just under 1.4 acres) went...
-
Most read 3/2/20Officer arrested after Sikeston crash leaves 1 dead, 4 seriously injured6One person died and four others were seriously injured Saturday night in Sikeston, Missouri, where a traffic crash resulted in the arrest of a Sikeston Department of Public Safety officer for driving while intoxicated. The accident occurred at 9:15...