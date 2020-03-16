Local highway updates
Center Junction in Cape Girardeau
A $17,476,608 contract was awarded in January to Penzel Construction Company of Jackson for construction of a diverging diamond interchange and replacement of two Interstate 55 bridges at Exit 99, also called "Center Junction." After a delay caused by higher-than-budgeted costs and concerns voiced by area business leaders about the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) plan, construction began this month.
Coming up, according to MoDOT: "Various lane closures, with a 10-foot width restriction, will take place on northbound I-55 from Monday, March 2, through Friday, April 3, to begin construction for the crossover. These closures will be in place for 24 hours." The overall project is expected to take approximately two years, limiting travel at times to one lane between Cape Girardeau and Jackson, and affecting travel on I-55.
As an interesting aside to this project, Phil Penzel's father and grandfather were both involved in building the original bridges at the intersection 57 years ago, according to the Southeast Missourian. Phil told the newspaper's business editor Jay Wolz that although the bridges built were excellent for the era, with materials and design changes over the years, the company will build even better ones today.
Check out Wolz's story online at semissourian.com for historic photos and more background about the Penzel family's involvement at Exit 99.
Exit 93 in Cape Girardeau County
Public meetings, including with the Southeast Missouri Planning Organization (SEMPO), have begun to solicit input about this intersection, which suffers from a deteriorating "flyover" and less-than-ideal configuration. An "open house community briefing" was held in late January 2020. According to MoDOT, "funding is not currently secured." But replacement of the bridge is needed.
"The flyover was constructed in 1961 and currently carries more than 6,000 vehicles a day," MoDOT project manager Benji Philpot told the Southeast Missourian. "The flyover needs to be replaced soon."
Bootheel Bridge Bundle
MoDOT is soliciting statements of qualifications for design-build services to repair or replace 15 bridges on the Southeast District's asset management plan. According to a press release from MoDOT, "Thirteen bridges in the Bootheel Bridge Bundle are included in Gov. Mike Parson's $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state."
The Bootheel portion is estimated to cost $25.2 million and be completed on or before Dec. 31, 2023. RFPs are due in March with a tentative award of contract in July 2020. For more information, contact Project Director Benji Philpot at (573) 472-5371.
Bridges in the plan are located in the Missouri counties of Mississippi, St. Francois, Cape Girardeau, Bollinger, Butler, Reynolds, Dunklin and Pemiscott, with some counties budgeted for multiple bridge repair or replacements. "Potential add alternate bridges" are in Cape Girardeau, New Madrid and Butler counties.
Route 67 in Poplar Bluff
The Daily American Republic reported that the Poplar Bluff City Council voted January 29 to select a firm to complete an environmental review of the planned extension of Highway 67 to the Arkansas border.
"In order to keep on the critical path, we need to get this environmental study done as soon as we can," said Bill Robison, chairman of the Highway 67 Corporation, adding later, "I would hope to start construction in mid to late 2021. That would be pretty aggressive, and MoDOT will be involved in that decision."
Officials expect the Highway 67 South project to be completed in four phases. It will make 12 miles of road between Poplar Bluff and the Arkansas state border four lane, upgraded to interstate standards. Poplar Bluff citizens voted with 88% approval last August to levy a sales tax to fund a portion of the construction cost.
According to the Daily American Republic: the environmental study will help with the design of the first two phases.
Phase I would include the first two miles of four lane from the Highway 160 junction. Estimates are (approximate) a total cost of $15.3 million, provided by: Poplar Bluff, $7.56 million; MoDOT Southeast District, $1.97 million; Governor's cost share grant (previously announced), $5.71 million.
Phase II would include the next two-mile section. Estimates are (approximate) a total cost of $13.74 million, provided by: Poplar Bluff, $6.97 million; MoDOT Southeast District, $1.78 million; MoDOT cost share (previously announced), $5.19 million.
Phase III would include the next six miles. Project cost estimates are $30 million to $35 million. The maximum federal funding would be $25 million.
In related news, earlier in 2019, federal officials announced the planned future extension of I-57 from Sikeston to Poplar Bluff -- and then down Highway 67 into Arkansas. The goal of the future I-57 project is to connect Chicago to Little Rock, Arkansas.
New bridge between Kentucky and Illinois
In September, officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) and Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced the future replacement of the 82-year-old bridge between Cairo, Illinois, and Wickliffe, Kentucky.
"We would like for people to be driving on a new bridge sometime in the next 15 years," Keith Todd, public information for KYTC, told the Southeast Missourian. "One of the things we're looking at with the new bridge is having lanes that are wide enough that farm equipment can cross it fairly comfortably."
"We have a working budget of about $230 million, give or take about $10 million," Todd said. The cost will be jointly shared by IDOT and KYTC.
For breaking information about these developments and more, sign up for the business newsletter at semissourian.com/newsletters.
-
Local lawmakers weigh in on prescription monitoring legislationMembers of the Missouri Senate on Thursday approved legislation creating a statewide prescription drug monitoring program, an electronic database to monitor the prescription and dispensing of all Schedule II, III and IV controlled substances Similar...
-
Smith defends vote against COVID-19 relief proposalTiming and substance drove Southeast Missouri's congressman to vote against a coronavirus relief package. Republican 8th District Rep. Jason Smith said the 110-page bill landed on his desk a half hour before the vote, just after midnight early...
-
COVID-19 briefly: Pancake Day; SEMO meeting canceled; tax assistance; Mo. 5th case; Trump negative; Ga. primaryPancake Day, scheduled for Wednesday, will be postponed until a later date, Dean Reeves, president of the Cape Girardeau Noon Lions Club, announced Friday. According to a news release, upon recommendation of the Cape Girardeau County Health...
-
Smith proposal targets price gouging12Southeast Missouris congressman is targeting those who would unreasonably benefit financially from the ongoing pandemic. Republican 8th District Rep. Jason Smith has introduced the Preventing Pandemic Profiting Act. The measure would prevent price...
-
-
-
-
Photo Gallery 3/15/20Cape First celebrates 100 years of worshipMore than 1,000 churchgoers attended Cape First Church's centennial services Sunday, March 15, 2020, in Cape Girardeau. Founded in 1920, the church celebrated 100 years with a display of church artifacts from the past century and a timeline of...
-
Updates about local events and services impacted by coronavirus, including what's been cancelledCape Girardeau city changes how it can accept utility bill payments. Parks and Rec department still deliberating future plans. SEMO cancels events through April 17. Lincoln Day postponed. Stock market soars. Plus more.
-
In the mail: Census invites should be arriving soonMissouri residents should begin receiving invitations to respond to the 2020 Census any day now, said Melissa Stickel, executive director of Community Partnership in Cape Girardeau. Stickel was appointed by Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox to head the...
-
Local hospitals brace for COVID-19 screenings3As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread across the nation, Cape Girardeau health care providers are bracing for the possibility of coronavirus patients in Southeast Missouri. Although neither SoutheastHEALTH nor Saint Francis Healthcare System...
-
As American as apple pie: The Pie Safe offers slices of pie, nostalgia4The Pie Safe Bakery & Cafe stands in the former Bank of Pocahontas, a village in northern Cape Girardeau County tucked into an area rich in beauty and tradition. The building dates to the early 1900s. Owner Sharon Penrod has operated the Pie Safe...
-
-
-
-
New system online for Cape Girardeau police reports after cyberattack2Police reports made in the City of Cape Girardeau are again publicly accessible through a new, online crime-mapping system on the citys website, which returned to functionality Thursday. Developed by the public-safety software company TriTech...
-
Women more likely to be victims of scammers, BBB warns, offers advice3Scammers are becoming more sophisticated than ever, and women are statistically slightly more likely to fall prey to a scammer although men tend to lose more money when they fall victim, said Whitney Quick, regional director of the Better Business...
-
Southeast suspends week of classes in response to coronavirus concerns3Southeast Missouri State University on Thursday announced it would suspend classes from March 23 through 27 in an effort to limit the possibility of exposure to COVID-19, also known as coronavirus, to the campus and Cape Girardeau...
-
Most read 3/13/20Missouri has second coronavirus case as cancellations growSPRINGFIELD, Mo. Missouri has recorded a second case of the novel coronavirus, officials said Thursday, as events were canceled across the state because of concerns over COVID-19. The person is in his or her early 20s and had recently traveled...
-
Filling your weekend with something great: Pi Day and music galoreTomorrow is Pi Day! Yes, it's the day to celebrate pi, a mathematical figure used to calculate the surface area or diameter of a circle, by eating pie. Any way you slice it, it's a wonderful chance to dig into dessert and enjoy a math lesson. Or...
-
-
Emergency personnel respond to fire at Havco Wood Products4Firefighters from multiple local agencies responded to Havco Wood Products in Scott City on Thursday morning after a fire ignited in a silo. The fire was dispatched to the Scott City Fire Department shortly before 7 a.m. as a thick morning fog...
-
-
Cape Schools to dismiss early due to inclement weather, Jackson continuing to monitor reports7Due to the forecast of potential severe weather, schools in the Cape Girardeau School District will let out early today, according to communications director Kristin Tallent. As of 1:30 p.m., Jackson School District had no plans for dismissal at...
-
Fake Facebook post says first coronavirus case reported in Southeast Missouri; it's wrong1Southeast Missouri Hospital officials contacted the Southeast Missourian Thursday morning to report a fake post circulating on Facebook. The post, which uses the Southeast Missourian logo, wrongly says that a press conference is scheduled at the...
-
Missouri launches hotline for COVID-19 information2In an effort to provide current and accurate information about COVID-19, commonly known as coronavirus, the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services on Wednesday created a toll-free hotline to answer any questions the public might have on the...
-
51st Lincoln Day to feature Republican officeholders, candidates11Gov. Mike Parson, 8th District Rep. Jason Smith and many of Missouris Republican state officeholders will be among the featured speakers this weekend at the 51st annual Cape Girardeau County Lincoln Day program. The event, sponsored by the Cape...
-
Top-scoring science projects going to international competition in May1After Tuesdays 64th annual Southeast Missouri Regional Science Fair in Cape Girardeau, three students are taking their projects to an international competition in Anaheim, California. Two students from Jackson High School, Mallorie Coffee and...
-
-
Most read 3/11/20'They got their wish': Cape Girardeau couple married 68 years die within hours of each otherThe Rev. Jack Cathcart and Barbara Cathcart were never apart, up until the day they died, daughter Cynthia Cathcart recalled. They had always said, since we were children, We want to die together. We never want to be without the other one,...
-
Most read 3/10/20SEMO relocates day care services due to mold concerns2Moisture on walls and windows discovered inside Southeast Missouri State Universitys child day care center has caused the university to vacate the facility while a potential mold problem is resolved. Meanwhile, the 164 children served by the...
-
Most read 3/10/20Skeletal remains found in Joiner, Arkansas, near purse containing ID for Michele BellSkeletal remains were found Monday near Joiner, Arkansas, next to a purse containing identification for a Missouri woman who disappeared three months ago. Michele Bell, 36, of Caruthersville, Missouri, was last seen Dec. 9 at Interstate 55...
-
Most read 3/9/20From the Business Desk ... Next generation takes over Busch's Kennel; Hat World Lids co-founder Glenn Campbell to retireAs a dog owner, I periodically need to board my pooch when my wife and I take off for a rare weekend getaway or when life is a little too hectic -- like when our granddaughter, Emmy Kate, was born a few weeks ago. I tend to use several area kennels...
-
Most read 3/9/20River Campus to expand, renovate Cape Restaurant Supply as art complexThe River Campus at Southeast Missouri State University will soon include an art complex to house ceramics, sculpture and painting students, further unifying the Holland College of Arts and Media to better meet accreditation recommendations...