Business briefs

Community Counseling Center Foundation

The Community Counseling Center Foundation hosted the Superheroes Have a Heart for Kids Luncheon Feb. 20 at Drury Plaza Conference Center in Cape Girardeau. The event raises funds for the Community Counseling Center's Children's Services Division, including Cottonwood Inpatient Diversion/Residential Treatment, Day Treatment, School-based Counseling and Outpatient services. Children's Services helps children ages 5 to 18 with chronic and persistent mental health disorders avoid psychiatric hospitalization through providing a place where children can get support, therapy and education services.

Arrangements by Joyce

Arrangements by Joyce at 100 S. Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau marked its 40th year in business Feb. 1. Originally called Carver's Florist and owned by Margaret Edmundson, the business was purchased by Joyce Kuntze Feb. 1, 1980.

Wood & Huston Bank

Wood & Huston Bank in Cape Girardeau has signed a lease to open an additional branch in the Regent's Parc building, 1610 N. Kingshighway, Suite 102, a space formerly occupied by MRV Banks. According to community bank president Clint Karnes, the bank will move some of its staff to that location with the intent of remodeling its existing branch at 111 S. Broadview St. in Cape Girardeau later this year.

Southeast Missouri State University

Kathy Mangels, Southeast Missouri State University's vice president of finance and administration, plans to retire at the end of October 2020. Mangels has been in the position since the 1990s.

Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation

The contract for replacing Fort D's roof in Cape Girardeau was awarded to Evrard Company Inc. of Marion, Illinois, for $125,800. The bid was the lowest of the four submitted, all of which came in under the engineer's estimated cost of $199,000. Fort D was named to the National Register of Historic Places on Aug. 1, 2019; Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation director Julia Thompson said repairs should be completed by Memorial Day.

Southeast Missouri State University Harrison College of Business and Computing

Mario Garcia, formerly the associate dean for academics in the College of Science and Engineering at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, has been named director of the Institute for Cybersecurity at Southeast Missouri State University. He began his duties at Southeast Jan. 1. The Institute for Cybersecurity was created in September by the Southeast Board of Regents and launched at the beginning of the university's spring semester to further research, education and service activities in the field of cybersecurity.

Dream Vacations

Carol Nunnery, owner of Dream Vacations -- Nunnery Travels & Associates in Cape Girardeau, was recently named a member of the 2020 Circle of Excellence, an elite program that recognizes travel agents for top sales achievement.

Cox Farms

Jerry Cox of Cox Farms in Cape Girardeau County has been recognized by the Missouri Soybean Association for having the largest soybean yield per acre in the state in 2019. Cox, with his son, Matthew, on his grandfather's land near Delta, is the third generation to farm in his family. According to the Missouri Soybean Association, Cox Farms had the highest soybean yield in the state at 96.93 bushels per acre; Missouri's typical soybean harvest averages between 40 and 50 bushels per acre.

Cuba Financial Group

Paul Mills of Cuba Financial Group was recently promoted to wealth advisor and will help the senior advisor team advise and manage all client relationships. Mills will also assist the team in developing and implementing retirement planning strategies for doctors and retirees, as well as in their comprehensive financial planning experience for millennial clients.

Information summarized from Southeast Missourian business articles and contributions from B Magazine readers. To contribute business briefs for the next issue of B Magazine, email mpohlman@rustmedia.com.