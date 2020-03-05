Unequal sports coverage

Letter to the Editor

I was very disappointed when reading the sports page in the Southeast Missourian on Feb. 28.

The Delta boys won their District over Oak Ridge in a very even and well played game by both teams.

The Delta girls also won their District over Scott County Central, also in a well played game by both schools. However, my disappointment was in the fact that there was a very nice article about the boys game and no article about the girls game. And we wonder why women speak out about unfair treatment.

It was quite a feat for the little school that I graduated from 57 years ago to win two district titles in the same year. Sorry, young ladies, that you didn't get equal coverage. Congratulations to both the boys and girls teams. Good luck in the rest of the playoff games. Enjoy the ride.

JERRY WADDLE, Cape Girardeau