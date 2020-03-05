Romney: profile in courage

Letter to the Editor

Senator Mitt Romney's declaration on the Senate floor on Feb. 5, 2020 will be immortalized as one of the most significant speeches of the 21st century. History will prove how dark these days truly are and what a travesty of justice occurred. It will co-anchor Dec.7, 1941 -- Day of Infamy -- self-destruction by partisanship.

Senator Romney was the lone Republican who stood tall to defy Trump's flagrant abuse of power to rig our electoral process. He cast a guilty verdict that would not tip the scales of justice but hurled him into a labyrinth of ominous vilification.

Tyrannical rule thrives when voices of dissent are squelched. The unbridled wrath erupting from the miscreant at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue is malicious, a bloodthirsty sport for an arrogant malcontent.

This profound act of moral courage ravaged the Utahan's political life, but he never lost himself; he stayed true to his convictions to God and to the oath he took to uphold the constitution. In the footsteps of Margaret Chase Smith, he exemplified the genuine meaning of patriotism, putting the good of the country above partisan politics. It's called integrity.

The kangaroo court obliterated the rule of law, served as an egregious assault on our democratic form of government. The repercussions from this hollow acquittal will haunt and challenge this republic for decades to come.

Time Magazine needs to look no further in naming the person of the year. Senator Romney's act of statesmanship is truly a profile in courage.

DIXIE DAWSON ROLWING, Charleston, Missouri