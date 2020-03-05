Honorees recognized for contributions to downtown Cape

Editorial

Several businesses and downtown champions were recognized last week at the annual Old Town Cape Dinner.

This year's lineup:

* Charles L. Hutson Visionary Award: James Stapleton, executive director of the Marquette Tech District Foundation. The award goes to an individual or organization committed to downtown's revitalization.

* The Business Excellence Award: Burrito-Ville. The Broadway restaurant was honored for its community involvement and support of downtown Cape.

* John Boardman Excellence in Historic Rehabilitation Award: Phillip B. Smith. A local architect, Smith and his wife, Kimberly, turned 423 Themis St., a 130-year-old home, into office space for their business.

* The Judith Ann Crow Residential Historic Rehabilitation Award: Centurion Development LLC. Business developer Jason Coalter received the award for rehabilitating the Lorimier Apartments complex.

* Old Town Cape Volunteers of the Year: Bonnie Kipper, Denise Lincoln and Steven Hoffman. The three were recognized for efforts to bring the U.S. Colored Troop monument to Ivers Square, an important reminder of contributions African Americans played in the Civil War.

* Excellence in Revitalization Through Placemaking Awards: Rocky and Laurie Everett and First Presbyterian Church. The Everetts received the award for their work at the Indie House and Annie Laurie's. The Indie House, specifically, received a nice addition with a mural painted on the outside of the building by Southeast Missouri state alumnus Terry Davis. First Presbyterian was recognized for the addition of Peace Park, located next to the church at the corner of Broadway and Spanish.

Downtown Cape continues to grow with new businesses, historical renovations and other quality of life additions. Old Town Cape, with Danny Essner as board president and Liz Haynes as new executive director, is key to this progress.

It's not easy and comes with risk, but with grit and determination, Old Town Cape, its board, staff and many volunteers continue to make meaningful contributions. Downtown Cape Girardeau is better for it.