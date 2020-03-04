Benton Resident and Advance Student Donate Items

-
VIP plans expansion of Heartland facility to begin food repackaging, increase recycling work5After nearly 35 years on the drawing board, Heartland Industries in Cape Girardeau has started work on a project to double the size of its warehouse and production facility in anticipation of business growth. When completed later this year, the...
Each for Equal women's networking event MondayEach woman individually can make a big difference collectively for all women, and thats the theme behind Mondays networking and forum event, Each for Equal. The event pairs students in Southeast Missouri State Universitys Golden Z Club chapter,...
Nell Holcomb district voters to weigh Proposition Hawks on April ballotCape Girardeau County voters will soon have the chance to vote on an operating levy increasing the Nell Holcomb School Districts tax rate by 47 cents to $4.07. The levy will appear on the April 7 ballot for voters within the school district and...
Most read 3/4/20The Golden Age of Cape Girardeau restaurants, part II3Someone asked me after my first column, what exactly is a Golden Age. To me, its a time when something in life is at its peak. And here in 2020: Never before have we been blessed with so many different options of restaurants with flavors from...
Deadline arrives for Saint Francis, UnitedHealthcare4Today is the last day UnitedHealthcare insurance customers will be able to use Saint Francis Healthcare System facilities at "in network" rates, unless the two organizations arrive at an agreement on a contract. United terminated its contract with...
Officials estimate increased pool costs of $200K annually17Cape Girardeau municipal and public school officials estimate a renovated Central Municipal Pool and a leisure pool at Jefferson Elementary School will cost about $200,000 more than current facilities to operate each year. According to information...
Retired SEMO professor Robert Hamblin reflects on a long, storied career2Robert Hamblin has written or edited 39 books, including his latest, Epiphanies, Large and Small, a volume of collected poems on subjects including growing up in Mississippi, participating in sports, living in London, reflecting on God and...
Power of Pawsitivity raises $22K for day-to-day operations; funding still needed for new facilityFour hundred-fifty people attended the Humane Society of Southeast Missouris Power of Pawsitivity fundraiser Saturday, raising more than $28,000 before expenses, according to executive director Tracy Poston. After expenses, the total of which were...
Weekend weather blamed for large number of dead birds in SikestonSIKESTON, Mo. -- The weather is being blamed for numerous dead birds found in the west end of Sikeston that had many residents scratching their heads Monday morning. In a statement, Scott County conservation agent Andrew Mothershead said he and...
Cape County Route A closed for drainage workSections of Route A in Cape Girardeau County, between Highway 25 and Route U, will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace several pipes under the roadway. A MoDOT news release said crews will begin work on Route A near...
Navy veteran Vance Combs looks back on time in submarine during World War II3On Vance Combs 95th birthday Monday, the sun is shining, birds are singing at his Cape Girardeau home. His wife and son are at the house, ready to take him out to lunch in a couple of hours. Its a far cry from where he was 75 years ago, serving...
Local financial advisers discuss economic impact of COVID-19The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed almost 1,300 points Monday, regaining about half of the value it lost last week due to concerns over the worldwide spread of coronavirus and its impact on the global economy. But that doesnt necessarily...
Ordinance to allow up to $500,000 for Cape Girardeau cyberattack costs2At the Cape Girardeau City Council meeting Monday, councilmembers heard first, second and third readings of an ordinance that would declare the January cyberattack on the city as an emergency. The ordinance would authorize city manager Scott Meyer...
Witness testifies, third allegation presented against retired Catholic priest1BLOOMFIELD, Mo. One witness took the stand and publicly testified to his allegations of being sexually assaulted by retired Catholic priest Fred Lutz at a bond hearing Monday. The retired priest was arrested Feb. 19 at his home in Springfield,...
Business expansion, more jobs proposed in JacksonA national company with the potential of bringing several dozen jobs and possibly more to Jackson is eyeing the community, according to Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce president John Mehner. Speaking on behalf of Cape Girardeau Area...
Cape County health department monitoring for coronavirus2Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center is closely monitoring the COVID-19 investigation, according its website. As of Monday afternoon, no cases have been confirmed in Missouri. The Health Center will continue to provide weekly updates to...
Cape County assessor pleased with online property filingCape Girardeau County Assessor Bob Adams says he couldnt be happier with the percentage of online personal property forms that have been filed so far this year. As of Monday, Adams said 37.6% of the countys residents had filed their assessment...
Photo Gallery 3/3/20Person shot in the 900 block of College StreetCape Girardeau police officers responded to a report of shots fired just before 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at 918 College Street in Cape Girardeau. After the scene was released, Chief Wes Blair said somewhere between three and six shots were...
Most read 3/2/20Business Notebook: Jackson restaurant on the market for just under $2MDelmonico's Steakhouse, 2951 Old Orchard Road in Jackson, just west of the Interstate 55-U.S. 61 interchange, is for sale. Realtor Jared Ritter said the 10-year-old, 8,970-square foot building and the property it sits on (just under 1.4 acres) went...
DESE, county health department offer tips to prevent coronavirus1In response to several questions about the novel coronavirus COVID-19 the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education released preventative information Thursday elementary and secondary schools should know about the virus....
Officer arrested after Sikeston crash leaves 1 dead, 4 seriously injured5One person died and four others were seriously injured Saturday night in Sikeston, Missouri, where a traffic crash resulted in the arrest of a Sikeston Department of Public Safety officer for driving while intoxicated. The accident occurred at 9:15...
Presidential campaigns canvassing in areaAhead of the Missouri presidential primary March 10, some presidential candidate campaigns have begun canvassing in the Cape Girardeau area. Below are listed several presidential candidates' nearest field offices as well as any local canvassing...
Most read 2/29/20Turnout expected to be low for primary3What if they held an election and nobody came? That's what Cape Girardeau County Clerk Kara Clark Summers is wondering 10 days before Missouri's presidential primary election. "I was originally thinking the turnout might be as high as 40%," Summers...
Most read 2/29/20Magnitude 7 Metals in danger of closingMARSTON, Mo. -- Just two years after opening in Marston, Magnitude 7 Metals is losing money at such a fast pace it could close within 60 days. This is according to a story released by Reuters Friday morning. In an interview with Reuters, Magnitude 7...
Most read 2/28/20Old Town Cape honors people, businesses who 'make our downtown community a better place'1Recognizing accomplishments of the past year and looking forward to continued growth, Old Town Cape held its annual awards dinner Thursday night at the Century Casino Event Center. This is an opportunity to celebrate some wonderful people that...
Most read 2/27/20Analysis of CDC data shows Missouri ranked fourth in nation for 2018 gun-death rate2The State of Missouri had the fourth-highest gun-death rate in the nation in 2018, according to a new analysis conducted by the Violence Policy Center, a national educational organization working to stop gun death and injury. According to a news...
Benton Resident and Advance Student Donate Items
-----Benton, MO and Advance, MO
Recently, Benton Missouri resident and FCCLA member, Annie Duffield, created a project she named, Annie's Blessings. She decided that she had been blessed with way too many items to be able to keep. She didn't want them to go unwanted and stored away in a box somewhere. She began by going through all of her extra items. She wanted her extra items to be given to people in her hometown of Benton, the school she attends, and the surrounding communities. She first donated 85 books to the Advance R-IV School Library. School Librarian, Phoebe Roper was Annie's 4th Grade teacher. She was excited to receive these books for the library. Some of the ones that Annie donated will replace the worn out versions of the ones that the library already has. Next, she created Annie's Blessing Box at school. Located in the FACS Room, students are able to stop by to get school supplies when they are in need of them. Also, a Facebook Group was created called Annie's Blessings. Items were posted and are still being posted. Items include clothing, toys, and other items. People in need may claim these items as their own or people could donate items to Annie's Blessings to be given away. The slogan for this project is, "Take What You Need, but Never in Greed." Annie truly wants others to be blessed as she has been. If anyone wishes to access Annie's Blessings, or if they would like to donate, please contact Sara Duffield at sduffield@advancehornets.org. She will give you the information that you need to be a part of Annie's Blessings. Annie will continue to this project through the end of the school year and has hopes to be able to continue next year, too!
