Prayer 3-4-20

More to explore
-
Deadline arrives for Saint Francis, UnitedHealthcareToday is the last day UnitedHealthcare insurance customers will be able to use Saint Francis Healthcare System facilities at "in network" rates, unless the two organizations arrive at an agreement on a contract. United terminated its contract with...
-
Officials estimate increased pool costs of $200K annually5Cape Girardeau municipal and public school officials estimate a renovated Central Municipal Pool and a leisure pool at Jefferson Elementary School will cost about $200,000 more than current facilities to operate each year. According to information...
-
Retired SEMO professor Robert Hamblin reflects on a long, storied careerRobert Hamblin has written or edited 39 books, including his latest, Epiphanies, Large and Small, a volume of collected poems on subjects including growing up in Mississippi, participating in sports, living in London, reflecting on God and...
-
Power of Pawsitivity raises $22K for day-to-day operations; funding still needed for new facilityFour hundred-fifty people attended the Humane Society of Southeast Missouris Power of Pawsitivity fundraiser Saturday, raising more than $28,000 before expenses, according to executive director Tracy Poston. After expenses, the total of which were...
-
Weekend weather blamed for large number of dead birds in SikestonSIKESTON, Mo. -- The weather is being blamed for numerous dead birds found in the west end of Sikeston that had many residents scratching their heads Monday morning. In a statement, Scott County conservation agent Andrew Mothershead said he and...
-
-
-
Cape County Route A closed for drainage workSections of Route A in Cape Girardeau County, between Highway 25 and Route U, will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace several pipes under the roadway. A MoDOT news release said crews will begin work on Route A near...
-
Navy veteran Vance Combs looks back on time in submarine during World War II3On Vance Combs 95th birthday Monday, the sun is shining, birds are singing at his Cape Girardeau home. His wife and son are at the house, ready to take him out to lunch in a couple of hours. Its a far cry from where he was 75 years ago, serving...
-
Local financial advisers discuss economic impact of COVID-19The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed almost 1,300 points Monday, regaining about half of the value it lost last week due to concerns over the worldwide spread of coronavirus and its impact on the global economy. But that doesnt necessarily...
-
Ordinance to allow up to $500,000 for Cape Girardeau cyberattack costs2At the Cape Girardeau City Council meeting Monday, councilmembers heard first, second and third readings of an ordinance that would declare the January cyberattack on the city as an emergency. The ordinance would authorize city manager Scott Meyer...
-
Witness testifies, third allegation presented against retired Catholic priest1BLOOMFIELD, Mo. One witness took the stand and publicly testified to his allegations of being sexually assaulted by retired Catholic priest Fred Lutz at a bond hearing Monday. The retired priest was arrested Feb. 19 at his home in Springfield,...
-
Business expansion, more jobs proposed in JacksonA national company with the potential of bringing several dozen jobs and possibly more to Jackson is eyeing the community, according to Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce president John Mehner. Speaking on behalf of Cape Girardeau Area...
-
Cape County health department monitoring for coronavirus2Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center is closely monitoring the COVID-19 investigation, according its website. As of Monday afternoon, no cases have been confirmed in Missouri. The Health Center will continue to provide weekly updates to...
-
-
Cape County assessor pleased with online property filingCape Girardeau County Assessor Bob Adams says he couldnt be happier with the percentage of online personal property forms that have been filed so far this year. As of Monday, Adams said 37.6% of the countys residents had filed their assessment...
-
Photo Gallery 3/3/20Person shot in the 900 block of College StreetCape Girardeau police officers responded to a report of shots fired just before 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at 918 College Street in Cape Girardeau. After the scene was released, Chief Wes Blair said somewhere between three and six shots were...
-
Most read 3/2/20Business Notebook: Jackson restaurant on the market for just under $2MDelmonico's Steakhouse, 2951 Old Orchard Road in Jackson, just west of the Interstate 55-U.S. 61 interchange, is for sale. Realtor Jared Ritter said the 10-year-old, 8,970-square foot building and the property it sits on (just under 1.4 acres) went...
-
DESE, county health department offer tips to prevent coronavirus1In response to several questions about the novel coronavirus COVID-19 the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education released preventative information Thursday elementary and secondary schools should know about the virus....
-
Officer arrested after Sikeston crash leaves 1 dead, 4 seriously injured3One person died and four others were seriously injured Saturday night in Sikeston, Missouri, where a traffic crash resulted in the arrest of a Sikeston Department of Public Safety officer for driving while intoxicated. The accident occurred at 9:15...
-
Presidential campaigns canvassing in areaAhead of the Missouri presidential primary March 10, some presidential candidate campaigns have begun canvassing in the Cape Girardeau area. Below are listed several presidential candidates' nearest field offices as well as any local canvassing...
-
-
-
-
Pawsitive thinking
-
-
Local News 2/29/20Turnout expected to be low for primary3What if they held an election and nobody came? That's what Cape Girardeau County Clerk Kara Clark Summers is wondering 10 days before Missouri's presidential primary election. "I was originally thinking the turnout might be as high as 40%," Summers...
-
Local News 2/29/20SEMA campaign to focus on severe weather eventsIn the event of a severe weather incident, do you have a plan for safety? Monday through Friday, the National Weather Service and State Emergency Management Agency will host Missouri Severe Weather Preparedness Week, in which Missourians are urged...
-
Most read 2/29/20Magnitude 7 Metals in danger of closingMARSTON, Mo. -- Just two years after opening in Marston, Magnitude 7 Metals is losing money at such a fast pace it could close within 60 days. This is according to a story released by Reuters Friday morning. In an interview with Reuters, Magnitude 7...
-
-
-
-
Most read 2/28/20Old Town Cape honors people, businesses who 'make our downtown community a better place'1Recognizing accomplishments of the past year and looking forward to continued growth, Old Town Cape held its annual awards dinner Thursday night at the Century Casino Event Center. This is an opportunity to celebrate some wonderful people that...
-
10 Cape County hopefuls file on first day4Candidates seeking election to countywide offices were lined up outside the Cape Girardeau County Clerks Office door Tuesday morning, the first day of the filing period for the August primary election and November general election. By the end of...
-
Bollinger County judge appointed to seat in New York City1Bollinger County to New York City Marble Hill to Manhattan, to be exact is quite a leap. But a local judge is about to make the transition. Scott Thomsen, an associate judge for Missouris 32nd Judicial Circuit Court, has been appointed by U.S....
-
Charges filed in two Cape Girardeau high-speed pursuits7Charges have been filed against multiple suspects involved in a high-speed police chase that spanned more than 20 miles and traversed the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge twice early Tuesday morning. The incident began after Cape Girardeau officers...
-
Most read 2/25/20Cape school officials announce updated plans for aquatic center17School officials will vote next month on whether to move ahead with a two-pool plan proposed to most closely satisfy the most needs in Cape Girardeau renovating the existing Central Municipal Pool, or the Bubble, facility, and building a new...