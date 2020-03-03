Bankruptcies 3/3/2020
Bankruptcies filed through February for the Southeastern Division of the Eastern District of Missouri's U.S. Bankruptcy Court are listed below with their corresponding case numbers. Included are bankruptcies filed in Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Perry and Scott counties. Court is held in Cape Girardeau.
20-10079 John Andrew Kirkman
20-10081 Adam Landry and Jamie Nichole Childers
20-10087 Charles Eugene Shaffer and Loretta Mae Summers
20-10089 Gabrielle Louise Noland
20-10093 Erin Michelle Mack
20-10095 Timothy J Harris
20-10096 Anthony B and Emily D Quinn
20-10102 Colleen S Willis
20-10103 Arlene M. Harrell
20-10105 Mitchell Lee Froman Jr.
20-10110 Christopher Dean Meeker
20-10112 Bertie Cordell and Jolene Bixler
20-10113 Daniel Paul Lucas
20-10118 Laverne Elaine and Lowell Thomas Godwin
20-10125 David Neil and Fallon Leigh Stanley
20-10128 Micheal Dean King
20-10131 Ronald Gene Cobb
20-10132 Kenneth Waylon and Jennifer Lynn Tucker
20-10136 Tonya Marie and Joseph Simon Keller
20-10139 James H. and Linda F. Swift
20-10140 Brenda Kay and Billy Len Massey Jr.
20-10147 Richard Taylor McGaugh
20-10148 Tracy Scott Rainey
20-10150 Terry Bryant and Ciara Narene Burton
20-10151 Roseann Annette Wilder
20-10154 Jennifer M Morrison
20-10155 Melissa Ann Bradley
20-10159 LaToya Nashea Aide
20-10161 Myra Snedeker
20-10165 Travas Wayne Chiles
