*Menu
Search
Submit
Newsletters
Southeast Missourian

Bankruptcies 3/3/2020

Tuesday, March 3, 2020

Bankruptcies filed through February for the Southeastern Division of the Eastern District of Missouri's U.S. Bankruptcy Court are listed below with their corresponding case numbers. Included are bankruptcies filed in Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Perry and Scott counties. Court is held in Cape Girardeau.

20-10079 John Andrew Kirkman

20-10081 Adam Landry and Jamie Nichole Childers

20-10087 Charles Eugene Shaffer and Loretta Mae Summers

20-10089 Gabrielle Louise Noland

20-10093 Erin Michelle Mack

20-10095 Timothy J Harris

20-10096 Anthony B and Emily D Quinn

20-10102 Colleen S Willis

20-10103 Arlene M. Harrell

20-10105 Mitchell Lee Froman Jr.

20-10110 Christopher Dean Meeker

20-10112 Bertie Cordell and Jolene Bixler

20-10113 Daniel Paul Lucas

20-10118 Laverne Elaine and Lowell Thomas Godwin

20-10125 David Neil and Fallon Leigh Stanley

20-10128 Micheal Dean King

20-10131 Ronald Gene Cobb

20-10132 Kenneth Waylon and Jennifer Lynn Tucker

20-10136 Tonya Marie and Joseph Simon Keller

20-10139 James H. and Linda F. Swift

20-10140 Brenda Kay and Billy Len Massey Jr.

20-10147 Richard Taylor McGaugh

20-10148 Tracy Scott Rainey

20-10150 Terry Bryant and Ciara Narene Burton

20-10151 Roseann Annette Wilder

20-10154 Jennifer M Morrison

20-10155 Melissa Ann Bradley

20-10159 LaToya Nashea Aide

20-10161 Myra Snedeker

20-10165 Travas Wayne Chiles