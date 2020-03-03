Tax liens February 2020

Join the B Magazine newsletter
Cape Girardeau County
Tax liens and lien discharges recorded at the office of Drew Blattner, recorder of deeds, during February are filed by the Missouri Department of Revenue, except as indicated by IRS designation. For more information, contact the recorder's office at (573) 243-8123.
TAX LIENS FILED
Shelton, John A (IRS)
Welker, Alexander A and Elizabeth T (IRS)
Naeger, Kevin J (IRS)
River City Cleaning (IRS)
Guilliams, Mark R (IRS)
TAX LIENS DISCHARGED
Brookins, Larisa S Rose; Rose, Larisa S Brookins; Rose III, Robert J
Moore, Brooks H (IRS)
Donley, David J and McLane, Sandra S (IRS)
Macke, Victor S (IRS)
McConnell, Harold and Shari (IRS)
Shandy, James O (IRS)
Nation Bros Auto Electric Inc (IRS)