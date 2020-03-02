Prayer 3-2-20

More to explore
DESE, county health department offer tips to prevent coronavirusIn response to several questions about the novel coronavirus COVID-19 the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education released preventative information Thursday elementary and secondary schools should know about the virus....
Officer arrested after Sikeston crash leaves 1 dead, 4 seriously injuredOne person died and four others were seriously injured Saturday night in Sikeston, Missouri, where a traffic crash resulted in the arrest of a Sikeston Department of Public Safety officer for driving while intoxicated. The accident occurred at 9:15...
Presidential campaigns canvassing in areaAhead of the Missouri presidential primary March 10, some presidential candidate campaigns have begun canvassing in the Cape Girardeau area. Below are listed several presidential candidates' nearest field offices as well as any local canvassing...
Turnout expected to be low for primary3What if they held an election and nobody came? That's what Cape Girardeau County Clerk Kara Clark Summers is wondering 10 days before Missouri's presidential primary election. "I was originally thinking the turnout might be as high as 40%," Summers...
SEMA campaign to focus on severe weather eventsIn the event of a severe weather incident, do you have a plan for safety? Monday through Friday, the National Weather Service and State Emergency Management Agency will host Missouri Severe Weather Preparedness Week, in which Missourians are urged...
Iowa State University's Cow helps track weatherA Cow has become a useful tool in studying historical weather warning information. Iowa State University has produced a database of National Weather Service warnings -- Iowa Environmental Mesonet -- dating to 2005. The database is inexplicably...
Magnitude 7 Metals in danger of closingMARSTON, Mo. -- Just two years after opening in Marston, Magnitude 7 Metals is losing money at such a fast pace it could close within 60 days. This is according to a story released by Reuters Friday morning. In an interview with Reuters, Magnitude 7...
Of leapers and leaplings: Celebrating Feb. 29 (leap day) birthdaysJerry McClanahan celebrates his 20th birthday today whereas earlier this month he and his wife, Barbara, marked 60 years of marriage. McClanahan is not a time traveler, but rather was born Feb. 29, aka leap day, or the extra day which appears on...
Old Town Cape honors people, businesses who 'make our downtown community a better place'1Recognizing accomplishments of the past year and looking forward to continued growth, Old Town Cape held its annual awards dinner Thursday night at the Century Casino Event Center. This is an opportunity to celebrate some wonderful people that...
Missouri Seal of Biliteracy now offered in Cape, Jackson; CHS trilingual student seeks recognition for May graduationWhat language do you dream in? As she pondered the question posed by Judith Crenshaw, who teaches foreign language classes at Cape Girardeau Central High School, 17-year-old Jowairia Khalid paused, thought for a moment and said, Urdu. A...
Candidates file for Perry County officesPerry County Sheriff Gary Schaaf faces at least one challenger in the Aug. 3 primary election: Teresa Cox Worthington, according to information from County Clerk Jared W. Kutz on Thursday afternoon. Public administrator Tammy Tarrillion will face...
Local veterans group celebrates 78 years of SeabeesThe Seabees dont look a day over 78. On March 7, a local chapter of the Seabee veterans group will be celebrating the special units 78th anniversary with a birthday celebration at the Missouris Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Perryville. The...
Attorneys expect thousands of dicamba lawsuitsA quarter-billion dollar verdict in the landmark dicamba herbicide trial in Cape Girardeau earlier this month wasnt the end of the story. In fact, it was barely the first chapter, according to attorneys who are handling additional dicamba...
Analysis of CDC data shows Missouri ranked fourth in nation for 2018 gun-death rate2The State of Missouri had the fourth-highest gun-death rate in the nation in 2018, according to a new analysis conducted by the Violence Policy Center, a national educational organization working to stop gun death and injury. According to a news...
Seminar to show how to use native plants in yards, create habitats for bees, birdsEven small changes to your yard can make a big difference to native plants and pollinators, said Jamie Koehler, assistant director of the Conservation Nature Center in Cape Girardeau. This years Native Plant and Garden Seminar, set to start at...
10 Cape County hopefuls file on first day4Candidates seeking election to countywide offices were lined up outside the Cape Girardeau County Clerks Office door Tuesday morning, the first day of the filing period for the August primary election and November general election. By the end of...
Bollinger County judge appointed to seat in New York City1Bollinger County to New York City Marble Hill to Manhattan, to be exact is quite a leap. But a local judge is about to make the transition. Scott Thomsen, an associate judge for Missouris 32nd Judicial Circuit Court, has been appointed by U.S....
Buzz Sutherland to headline Power of Pawsitivity benefit for Humane Society of Southeast MissouriComedian Buzz Sutherland returns to this years Power of Pawsitivity benefit for the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri. Last year, we all had a really good time and (Sutherland) shares that passion for helping pets that need us, director Tracy...
