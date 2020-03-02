Gardner, Thomsen to take on new opportunities following service on 32nd Judicial Circuit
Two local judges have been tapped for roles at the state and federal levels respectively.
Michael Gardner, a circuit judge on the 32nd Judicial Circuit of Cape Girardeau, Perry and Bollinger counties, was appointed by Gov. Mike Parson to the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District. He was elected in 2014 following the retirement of Judge William Syler.
Gardner is the first individual south of Jefferson County to serve on the Court of Appeals since Stanley Grimm who retired in 1998. Gardner said the judge he will replace on the court, Lawrence E. Mooney, was Grimm's successor.
John Grimm, son to Stanley Grimm and a local attorney himself, told the Southeast Missourian that diversity of all types is important on the Court of Appeals, which includes geographic diversity.
"The practice of law is different in the cities than it is in the rural areas," Grimm said. "And the way attorneys handle things is different in Hannibal and Cape Girardeau and Perryville compared to the way they do things in St. Louis and St. Louis County."
He said the appellate court can be a lonely place because judges do not deal with the public and mainly spend time reading briefs. Studiousness is important, Grimm said.
Gardner said he decided while in law school he would commit his career to public service as a judge.
"It's been a great honor to serve as a circuit judge for the last five years, but I think the best contribution I can make to public service would be as an appellate judge," he said. "I enjoy legal research and writing and feel that I can use my abilities in that area to make a real contribution at the Eastern District. I also think it's important we have judges from all different parts of the state, certainly on the appellate courts."
Gardner, who is set to be sworn in on March 11, said most oral arguments will be heard in St. Louis. Court is held twice a year in Cape Girardeau with additional cases heard in Hannibal, among other locations.
Scott Thomsen, an associate judge in Bollinger County for the 32nd Judicial Circuit, was recently selected as a federal immigration judge in New York City. His last day with the circuit court is March 14.
"I had applied for the position and there were some positions available at the time in various parts of the country," he told Banner Press editor Mary Layton. "When I was informed that I would likely get an appointment, I thought it would be somewhere here in the Midwest. I was sort of surprised when I got the appointment to the New York City Immigration Court."
Thomsen was first elected to the court in 1994, following a stint in the Jackson public defender's office.
The six-member 32nd Judicial Circuit Court will be down two members for some period of time. Presiding circuit judge Ben Lewis told the Southeast Missourian on Friday that senior judges Gary Kamp and William Syler will assist with cases while the court is down a third of its judges. Kamp and Syler both served on the court until their respective retirements.
Lewis cautioned that individuals will need to be patient while the court is short staffed.
Gov. Parson will have the opportunity to appoint replacements to complete the terms of Gardner and Thomsen. But the timing is unclear, particularly for Gardner's seat since he was up for re-election this year. In this case, it's likely the governor will wait until the primary is resolved -- be it after the August election or earlier if only one candidate files. As of Friday, associate circuit judge Scott Lipke was the only candidate to file for the position.
Meanwhile, Thomsen was not up for re-election until 2022.
Lewis said Gardner is bright, hard working and has "a lot of common sense." He added that he is happy to see the governor appoint someone to the Court of Appeals who has been a trial judge in outstate Missouri.
"He's (Gardner) young, and he'll have a lot of years he'll be able to serve in that position. So I think it's a great deal for the court," Lewis said.
Lewis called Thomsen a friend and "good solid person."
"He's done everything that you can do in that position out there in Bollinger County, and he's done a great job," he said.
The 32nd Circuit Court consists of two circuit judges (Lewis and Gardner) and four associate circuit judges: Lipke and Frank Miller in Cape Girardeau County; Thomsen in Bollinger County; and Craig Brewer in Perry County.
Congratulations to Gardner and Thomsen on these new roles. It's important to have judges at all levels of the judiciary with good legal minds and a heart for public service. Gardner and Thomsen have met both of those qualifications. We wish them well.
Comments
-
Column (2/29/20)Cape man remembers Iwo Jima 75 years laterOn Feb. 19, 1945, American forces invaded the Pacific island of Iwo Jima for what became an important five-week battle during World War II. But on Tuesday -- the day we spoke for this interview -- there was another anniversary on the mind of...
-
-
Editorial (2/28/20)First-year hackathon produces ideas for downtown CapeFourteen students recently pitched ideas on how to increase foot traffic in downtown Cape Girardeau as part of a local hackathon. The event was modeled after IBM's Blue Hack competition. Participants were split into six teams where they were...
-
Editorial (2/27/20)Night to Shine is event worth celebratingOne of the feel-good events of the year was held earlier this month at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson. Working in conjunction with the Tim Tebow Foundation, the Jackson congregation hosted its second annual Night to Shine event to provide a...
-
-
-
Column (2/26/20)Is Bernie Sanders the weakest opponent against Trump?So far Sanders has avoided the kind of media scrutiny that is usually leveled against Republicans. Expect that to change -- at least until it becomes a foregone conclusion that he'll be the Democrat candidate for president. Then expect Trump's...
-
Column (2/25/20)If adulting were easy, more adults would do itAdulting isn't easy. If it were, more adults would do it. Now, I've never been a fan of the term. In fact, "adulting" gets under my skin, but I'm in a season of life that has caused me to see that at times, it's the best description of the...
-
Editorial (2/24/20)Donna Denson, local creatives honored at Addy AwardsLocal creatives were recognized Wednesday night during the American Advertising Federation of Cape Girardeau's 27th annual Addy Awards. Best of Show winners included rustmedia for design of flourish magazine, Red Letter Communications in both...
-
Smith is important ally for Trump White HousePresident Donald Trump may have no better friend in Congress than U.S. Rep. Jason Smith. The 39-year-old congressman who represents Missouri's Eighth District plays a key legislative role, serving on the seven-member House GOP leadership team as...
-
State primary caregiver bills put children's health firstTo a child, a parent is everything. A parent is a child's financial and emotional support, and most importantly, the person who makes a child feel safe, valued, and wanted. And although parents may make mistakes, in their child's eyes, a parent is a...
-
-
Editorial (2/21/20)Great Race returns to favorite stop (Cape Girardeau) this summerA popular event drawing an expected 500 visitors will return to Cape Girardeau's downtown this summer. The Hemmings Motor News Great Race, which last came to town in 2013, is a 2,300-mile trek from San Antonio to Greenville, South Carolina featuring...
-
Editorial (2/20/20)Jackson bricklayer cracks top 10 at national competitionJackson resident J.T. Payne knows a thing or two about bricklaying -- and he's apparently pretty efficient at the craft. The 27-year-old bricklayer competed in the 18th annual Bricklayer 500 Championship earlier this month held in Las Vegas. Payne...
-
Column (2/19/20)UnitedHealthcare committed to providing Cape area residents access to quality, affordable health careEditor's note: The Southeast Missourian invited UnitedHealthcare and Saint Francis Healthcare to share their perspectives on current negotiations. Here is UnitedHealthcare's update. At UnitedHealthcare, we have the privilege of serving more than 1...
-
-
Editorial (2/19/20)Congratulations to Semoball Awards fall sports finalistsThe road to the 2020 Semoball Awards began recently as the fall sports finalists for several high school sports categories were announced. Volleyball finalists: Mekenzie Yount, Dexter; Roz Schrader, Advance; Alyssa Miles, Advance; Melena Green,...
-
Column (2/18/20)'Black Boy' and 'Black Girl' are not their namesSometimes, your tribute is not a tribute at all. Lately, I've seen folks supposedly paying homage but, in reality, revealing ignorance. It reminds me of the saying "Don't do me no favors." Two outlets stand out in my mind -- one this year and one...
-
-
Letter (2/14/20)The mix of politics and religionThe Rev. Billy Graham once said: "It would disturb me if there was a wedding between the religious fundamentalists and the political right. The hard right has no interest in religion except to manipulate it." At the recent national prayer breakfast,...
-
-
Editorial (2/14/20)Remember St. Valentine and celebrate love and commitmentToday's the day we celebrate love, marriage and commitment. Many will purchase candy, flowers and other gifts for their significant other, and it's a good day for our local restaurants. But don't forget the story behind the holiday. St. Valentine...
-
Editorial (2/13/20)EDITORIAL: Limbaugh Presidential Medal of Freedom recognition is a uniquely American storyPresident Donald Trump recognized conservative talk radio host Rush Limbaugh with the Presidential Medal of Freedom last Tuesday at the State of the Union address. According to our research, Limbaugh is the first Southeast Missourian to receive the...
-
Editorial (2/10/20)Lynwood Christian Academy will play important role in local educationA Cape Girardeau church is embarking on a bold and noble endeavor for Christian education. Lynwood Baptist Church recently voted to launch a pre-K through eighth grade beginning June 1. Called Lynwood Christian Academy, the school will absorb Cape...
-
Editorial (2/7/20)Gamification of education hits Clippard ElementaryThere's nothing like a good contest to spur action. Just look at the students from Clippard Elementary in Cape Girardeau. The school is participating in the Imagine Learning Literacy Bowl, a play on the National Football League's Super Bowl. Using a...
-
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.