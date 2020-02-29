Tyson Foods awards grant to SEMO Food Bank

Submitted photo

Southeast Missouri Food Bank announced it has received a $50,000 grant form Tyson Foods to fund mobile food pantries in Stoddard, Scott and Dunklin counties. The grant will allow the food bank to provide 24 mobile food pantries in these counties from June 2020 through May 2021.

The investment from Tyson Foods will provide extra protein and fresh produce at each distribution. Part of the protein will consist of Tyson chicken.

Dates and locations for the mobile pantries will be announced later this year. Details for all mobile food distributions can be found at semofoodbank.org/programs/mobile-food-pantry.