First-year hackathon produces ideas for downtown Cape

Editorial (2/27/20)Night to Shine is event worth celebratingOne of the feel-good events of the year was held earlier this month at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson. Working in conjunction with the Tim Tebow Foundation, the Jackson congregation hosted its second annual Night to Shine event to provide a...
Column (2/26/20)Is Bernie Sanders the weakest opponent against Trump?So far Sanders has avoided the kind of media scrutiny that is usually leveled against Republicans. Expect that to change -- at least until it becomes a foregone conclusion that he'll be the Democrat candidate for president. Then expect Trump's...
Column (2/25/20)If adulting were easy, more adults would do itAdulting isn't easy. If it were, more adults would do it. Now, I've never been a fan of the term. In fact, "adulting" gets under my skin, but I'm in a season of life that has caused me to see that at times, it's the best description of the...
Editorial (2/24/20)Donna Denson, local creatives honored at Addy AwardsLocal creatives were recognized Wednesday night during the American Advertising Federation of Cape Girardeau's 27th annual Addy Awards. Best of Show winners included rustmedia for design of flourish magazine, Red Letter Communications in both...
Smith is important ally for Trump White HousePresident Donald Trump may have no better friend in Congress than U.S. Rep. Jason Smith. The 39-year-old congressman who represents Missouri's Eighth District plays a key legislative role, serving on the seven-member House GOP leadership team as...
State primary caregiver bills put children's health firstTo a child, a parent is everything. A parent is a child's financial and emotional support, and most importantly, the person who makes a child feel safe, valued, and wanted. And although parents may make mistakes, in their child's eyes, a parent is a...
Editorial (2/21/20)Great Race returns to favorite stop (Cape Girardeau) this summerA popular event drawing an expected 500 visitors will return to Cape Girardeau's downtown this summer. The Hemmings Motor News Great Race, which last came to town in 2013, is a 2,300-mile trek from San Antonio to Greenville, South Carolina featuring...
Editorial (2/20/20)Jackson bricklayer cracks top 10 at national competitionJackson resident J.T. Payne knows a thing or two about bricklaying -- and he's apparently pretty efficient at the craft. The 27-year-old bricklayer competed in the 18th annual Bricklayer 500 Championship earlier this month held in Las Vegas. Payne...
Column (2/19/20)UnitedHealthcare committed to providing Cape area residents access to quality, affordable health careEditor's note: The Southeast Missourian invited UnitedHealthcare and Saint Francis Healthcare to share their perspectives on current negotiations. Here is UnitedHealthcare's update. At UnitedHealthcare, we have the privilege of serving more than 1...
Editorial (2/19/20)Congratulations to Semoball Awards fall sports finalistsThe road to the 2020 Semoball Awards began recently as the fall sports finalists for several high school sports categories were announced. Volleyball finalists: Mekenzie Yount, Dexter; Roz Schrader, Advance; Alyssa Miles, Advance; Melena Green,...
Column (2/18/20)'Black Boy' and 'Black Girl' are not their namesSometimes, your tribute is not a tribute at all. Lately, I've seen folks supposedly paying homage but, in reality, revealing ignorance. It reminds me of the saying "Don't do me no favors." Two outlets stand out in my mind -- one this year and one...
Column (2/15/20)Cape church celebrates two years -- and a vision for many moreDrive by the Osage Centre early on Sunday mornings and you will see a small army of volunteers putting up feather signage near the Kingshighway entrance and hauling equipment from two trailers inside the facility. It's not easy work, but each week...
Column (2/14/20)Incident reminds how well area agencies work togetherThis column was originally published in the Feb. 12 edition of the Standard-Democrat. Some of us have been doing this job for several years and many have a vast amount of experience to draw upon to do this job well. Still, there are those occasions...
Letter (2/14/20)The mix of politics and religionThe Rev. Billy Graham once said: "It would disturb me if there was a wedding between the religious fundamentalists and the political right. The hard right has no interest in religion except to manipulate it." At the recent national prayer breakfast,...
Editorial (2/14/20)Remember St. Valentine and celebrate love and commitmentToday's the day we celebrate love, marriage and commitment. Many will purchase candy, flowers and other gifts for their significant other, and it's a good day for our local restaurants. But don't forget the story behind the holiday. St. Valentine...
Editorial (2/13/20)EDITORIAL: Limbaugh Presidential Medal of Freedom recognition is a uniquely American storyPresident Donald Trump recognized conservative talk radio host Rush Limbaugh with the Presidential Medal of Freedom last Tuesday at the State of the Union address. According to our research, Limbaugh is the first Southeast Missourian to receive the...
Editorial (2/10/20)Lynwood Christian Academy will play important role in local educationA Cape Girardeau church is embarking on a bold and noble endeavor for Christian education. Lynwood Baptist Church recently voted to launch a pre-K through eighth grade beginning June 1. Called Lynwood Christian Academy, the school will absorb Cape...
Editorial (2/7/20)Gamification of education hits Clippard ElementaryThere's nothing like a good contest to spur action. Just look at the students from Clippard Elementary in Cape Girardeau. The school is participating in the Imagine Learning Literacy Bowl, a play on the National Football League's Super Bowl. Using a...
Editorial (2/6/20)Discovery Playhouse celebrates 10 years of learning through playNestled in the heart of downtown Cape Girardeau is the Discovery Playhouse Children's Museum. This year, the museum celebrates 10 years in operation at 502 Broadway. The space is for children to have fun, but it's also designed for learning and...
First-year hackathon produces ideas for downtown Cape
Fourteen students recently pitched ideas on how to increase foot traffic in downtown Cape Girardeau as part of a local hackathon.
The event was modeled after IBM's Blue Hack competition. Participants were split into six teams where they were challenged to come up with ideas and pitch them to local individuals similar to the TV show "Shark Tank." The winning team secured $400 in prize money for their idea -- Cape Club, a lounge meant to provide synergy between local businesses and the university with student meal plans.
This was the first year for the hackathon, which was a concept born out of Southeast Missouri State University's annual Innovation Challenge and ideas from university alum Ashley AuBuchon-Arcand.
Ideas generated from programs like this don't always move forward. The Cape Chamber's Leadership Cape program fosters a similar environment. But sometimes the ideas do come to fruition or plant a seed for the future.
Hats off to the university, students and local judges for encouraging this type of dialogue and innovation.
