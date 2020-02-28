First-year hackathon produces ideas for downtown Cape

Editorial

Fourteen students recently pitched ideas on how to increase foot traffic in downtown Cape Girardeau as part of a local hackathon.

The event was modeled after IBM's Blue Hack competition. Participants were split into six teams where they were challenged to come up with ideas and pitch them to local individuals similar to the TV show "Shark Tank." The winning team secured $400 in prize money for their idea -- Cape Club, a lounge meant to provide synergy between local businesses and the university with student meal plans.

This was the first year for the hackathon, which was a concept born out of Southeast Missouri State University's annual Innovation Challenge and ideas from university alum Ashley AuBuchon-Arcand.

Ideas generated from programs like this don't always move forward. The Cape Chamber's Leadership Cape program fosters a similar environment. But sometimes the ideas do come to fruition or plant a seed for the future.

Hats off to the university, students and local judges for encouraging this type of dialogue and innovation.