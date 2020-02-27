Dexter, Missouri native, Paul Hessling, Gears Up to Run the 2020 Boston Marathon

Dexter, Missouri native, Paul Hessling, will be running the 2020 Boston Marathon and fundraising to support behavioral health services.

This is Hesslings first time running the 26.2 mile race and as a member of Team South Shore Health raising money to support the Grayken Center for Treatment at South Shore Health, located in Weymouth, Mass.

We all know someone who has been touched by behavioral health or substance use disorders, said Hessling, who currently lives in Falls Church, Virginia and is a three-time runner of the Marine Corp. Marathon. My goal is to raise awareness of behavioral health issues among veterans and the much-needed care and compassion they deserve. The Grayken Center offers comprehensive behavioral health services for those deeply affected by substance use disorders and other mental health challenges.

This year, fifteen runners will be lacing up their sneakers, training hard and representing South Shore Health as they run the 2020 Boston Marathon. Runners will earmark their fundraising in support of one of the following programs/services:

 Supporting the implementation of behavioral health and substance use disorder services and initiatives within the Grayken Center for Treatment at South Shore Health

 Cancer care at the Dana-Farber/Brigham and Womens Cancer Center in clinical affiliation with South Shore Hospital, located in South Weymouth, Mass.

South Shore Health Foundation is proud to be an official Partner of John Hancock in the Marathon Non-Profit Program. Thanks to this ongoing partnership, this is the ninth year South Shore Health will field a Boston Marathon team. Last years team raised a record-breaking $216,000, which pushed the teams eight-year fundraising total to more than $1.2 million for care in our community!

If you are interested in supporting Paul in the 2020 Boston Marathon, visit https://bit.ly/2Pw8QpJ or contact Michelle Hunt at 781-624-8210 or mhunt@southshorehealth.org for more information.