*Menu
Search
Submit
Newsletters
Southeast Missourian

Smiles of Hope 10 year Anniversary celebration

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
User-submitted story by Kevin DeArman
Thursday, February 27, 2020

Smiles of Hope started in March 2010 as a volunteer dental mission at the Lighthouse Church in Dexter Mo. Smiles of Hope currently offers tooth extractions once monthly for $5 per tooth. Smiles of Hope has extracted almost 13,000 teeth in 10 years from around 6000 patients saving millions of dollars to the community and offering help to those in need who otherwise would not be able to afford a dentist. Dentist volunteers are headed up by current President of Missouri Dental Board, Dr William T Kane, Dexter Mo.

Comments